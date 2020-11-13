How to remove screen lock on Android with Dr.Fone – Android Screen Unlock

Why might we want to know how to unlock the Android phone? There are many answers to this question and of which, we have spoken in different numbers of articles. For example, if the mobile phone has suffered an accident and the screen is broken or the touch screen damaged, you will necessarily need to have access to retrieve the most important information from the internal SD.

Remove screen lock from Android Smartphone

You only have to install the application on a Windows personal computer to try to remove the screen lock from the Android Smartphone. The app is the best solution if you want to bypass Android lock screen without reset.

After installing the application (Dr.Fone – Android Screen Unlock) and in its first execution you will find an interface. There you have a certain number of boxes to use depending on the task you are going to perform. As your main objective is to try to remove the screen lock on Android then, you must select the ‘Screen Unlock’ option and connect your Android phone to PC. Then click ‘Unlock Android Screen’.

Set the phone to Download Mode

The next step is to follow prompts on the screen. Power off your phone, press on volume down, home button, and power button at once. Then press on volume up until your phone enters the download mode.

The application will detect your device, whether it has entered Download mode. Once logged in, the recovery mode downloading process will start in a few minutes.

Once the download is complete, it’s time to remove the password screen lock. What you have to do is confirm that your device has a screen lock. This process is safe and will not “harm” your data.

There are actually other ways you can reset your Android device password; by using Google Account, making calls, doing Factory Reset, etc. Factory Reset is not recommended if you think the data stored on your device is still important. We will show you how to reset your Android password with Google Account, Call, and Factory Reset:

Using Google Account

What you need to do:

Tap the forgot pattern / password option.

Enter the Google account username and password that you use on your Android device, then Sign in.

Calling from another device

You can borrow your friend’s cell phone to do this second method.

Make calls on your Android device.

Pick up the phone call.

While the call is still in progress, press the home button, and then enter the settings menu.

After that, enter your email and password to sign in, or you can also disable the screen pattern lock or password in settings.

Factory Reset

If the two methods above don’t work, then use Factory Reset mode to fix it. By doing this, the data stored in the internal memory will automatically be lost. But this method is effective for overcoming a blocked screen lock.

Turn off the Android phone first.

After that press and hold the Volume Up + Home button + Power simultaneously for a few seconds.

Look for the “Factory reset / wipe data” menu using volume up or volume down.

After that, press the Home button to start the reset process.

When the process is complete, select ‘Reboot System Now’ to restore the device settings to how they were when they were new.

Is there any other way? Of course! You can use Android Device Manager, Samsung’s Find My Mobile, ADB (to delete password file), Safe mode boot, lock screen UI crashing, etc. To be honest there are various ways to bypass screen locks on Android. However, these methods have several drawbacks. For example, Samsung’s Find My Mobile, as the name suggests, only works on Samsung devices. So if you use Xiaomi, of course you can’t use this service. Or if you are using the Android Device Manager, you might notice the fact that it is not compatible with many of the latest devices.

Therefore, using Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock is recommended.

Broadly speaking, this program offers the following points:

Ability to remove 4 types of screen locks; password, pattern, PIN, and fingerprints.

Ease of use. No experience is required to run the Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock program.

Compatibility with the latest Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S series, Xiaomi, Oppo, and so on.

Available for Mac and Windows PC so no matter what type of PC you are, you can download the program and launch it.

A reflection…

Cell phones have become the main object of desire for pickpockets and caregivers. Because it is the perfect combo for its size and capacity, it has a resale value on the “black market” and a high demand. But everything would change if users took a couple of security measures. If passwords, patterns and the use of fingerprints were used to lock their screens, the thing would be different, since mobile that cannot be unlocked, cannot be resold and, therefore, has no value. At least some Android phones can’t be factory restored without entering the unlock code, so they won’t get money quickly and easily.

Mobile phones are no longer mobile phones; they are much more than that, diaries, organizers, cameras, mobile banks, payment centers, social networks and emails, among others, so they host countless personal data like nothing else, so its loss is much more expensive than the value of the device itself.

That is why we need to consider the use of a security method to lock / unlock phones to be decisive. From the drawing of a pattern, a simple 4-digit code, to the use of biometric data such as fingerprints or facial authentication, more common in advanced equipment, they will represent a real stumbling block for occasional opportunists.

The methods described above do not eliminate the importance of a screen lock application. What we’ve shared is how to make sure any of these security tools don’t block you from accessing your own Android device.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.