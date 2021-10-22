How to resize video for Android phones without losing quality

Nowadays Android users are all around the world. This tiny device is not just for contacting others anymore. Music, movies, photos, videos and social media are all in it. Among these, many users like shooting videos by phone. However, phone’s storage space is limited, so it’s easily ran out of if videos are not resized. Then how to resize video for Android phone without quality loss? This is also one of the concerns of our users. So, we’ve tried to help and tested a lot of video resizer. Here we figure out the solution.

Resize video for Android with WinX Video Converter

Features

WinX Video Converter is an outstanding video size reducing software. It resizes video with quality reserved at no.1 fast speed as its size is shrink by 90%. Next let us introduce some features of this all-in-one video compressor:

90% off on video size can be achieved using WinX Video Converter, which release much more storage space of your Android phone.

There’s no video quality loss visually after resizing. A common seen problem of compressing video is quality damage. But this desktop software performs quite well on this aspect.

It processes video really fast. Its level-3 hardware acceleration makes the file resizing course 47X real time faster.

Multiple output formats for Android to choose, including Samsung, Huawei and HTC, etc.

Extra editing functions. Users can trim, crop and add subtitles to make their own unique videos.

Tutorial

Now that we’ve known the main features of WinX Video Converter, then let’s get started with detailed steps to reduce video size for Android phone without losing quality.

Step 1: Launch the software. Click the “+Video” icon to input your video file. Also, dragging the video file from desktop is accessible.

Step 2: The “Output Profile” window appears, you can scroll down the category and find “Android Mobile” under “Device Profile”. Then choose a mobile video type you need. Click “OK”.

Step 3: Simple hit on the “RUN” button to start reducing video file size.

More settings

Besides the method we’ve introduce above, there are additional setting on WinX Video Converter to resize video size for your Android phone. First, adjusting the video values in parameter. Lowering video resolution is one of the most people’s choices. Second, cutting out some parts of the video or cropping the image also helps.

Summary

As Android phone pixel is getting increasingly better, its users are inclined to shoot videos anywhere and anytime they want with it, which is quite convenient. But, large video size becomes a problem when they are accumulated to a big amount, consuming too much storage space. WinX Video Converter will be in handy at this moment with its balance between video size, quality and fast processing speed.

Other tips for Android users

Android phones also have relative settings for you before recording videos. You can launch the camera and check the video size setting options, then choose a lower frame rate and resolution. There are also some applications to resize video, like Video Dieter 2, Video Compress and VidCompact, etc.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement