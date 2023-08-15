Introducing DOOGEE’s New Rugged Products S110 & R10: Embark on an Epic Journey of Exploration and Thrills!

DOOGEE, a leading provider of rugged smartphones and tablets, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest lineup of rugged devices designed to withstand extreme conditions and deliver exceptional performance. The new DOOGEE S110 rugged phone and DOOGEE R10 rugged tablet are set to revolutionize the rugged technology market with their cutting-edge features and durability. With a focus on innovation and durability, DOOGEE delivers high-quality devices that cater to the needs of outdoor adventurers, professionals, and tech enthusiasts.

DOOGEE S110 Rugged Phone: Power Meets Innovation

The DOOGEE S110 rugged phone combines power and innovation to provide users with an unrivaled mobile experience. Equipped with a Helio G99 6nm Octa-Core processor and an impressive 22GB RAM (12GB + up to 10GB extended RAM), this rugged phone guarantees smooth multitasking and seamless performance. Its massive 256GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB) ensures ample storage space for all data needs.

One of the standout features of the DOOGEE S110 is its innovative rear display, which offers a unique way to interact with the phone and access essential information at a glance. Capture stunning images with the AI triple camera system, featuring a 50MP SONY® IMX766 AI main camera, a 24MP night vision camera, and a 16MP wide-angle camera. Selfie enthusiasts will love the SONY® 32MP front camera, ensuring picture-perfect shots every time.

Built to withstand the toughest environments, the DOOGEE S110 is waterproof, dust-proof, and drop-proof, making it an ideal companion for outdoor adventures. The 6.58″ FHD+ waterdrop screen with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate delivers immersive visuals and a smooth user interface. With a massive 10800mAh battery and 66W fast charging, the DOOGEE S110 keeps you powered up throughout the day, and its support for OTG ensures convenient charging on the go.

Running on Android 13, the DOOGEE S110 offers a seamless and intuitive user experience. The side fingerprint recognition adds an extra layer of security, while dual 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity keep you connected wherever you are. NFC support allows for easy and secure transactions with Google Pay, and the accurate navigation system ensures you never lose your way.

DOOGEE R10 Rugged Tablet: Pushing Boundaries in Rugged Design

The DOOGEE R10 rugged tablet is designed for those who demand performance and durability in the most challenging environments. With IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, this rugged tablet can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -20℃ to -55℃, making it ideal for use in rugged terrains.

Featuring a stunning 10.4″ 2K display protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4 and TÜV SÜD blue light certification, the DOOGEE R10 delivers crystal-clear visuals while minimizing eye strain. Enjoy immersive audio experiences with the quad speakers and Hi-Res audio support.

Powered by a Helio G99 Octa-Core processor and boasting 15GB RAM and 128GB ROM, the DOOGEE R10 ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage space for all applications and files. The inclusion of WiFi-6 further enhances connectivity speeds for seamless browsing and streaming.

With its enormous 10800mAh battery and 18W fast charging capability, the DOOGEE R10 keeps you productive even during extended usage. The tablet also supports OTG reverse charging, allowing you to charge other devices on the go.

Capture stunning photos with the Sony® 20MP main camera, and enjoy high-quality video calls with the Samsung® 16MP front camera. Running on Android 13, the DOOGEE R10 offers a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of applications.

The DOOGEE R10’s dual 4G LTE connectivity ensures fast and reliable network access. Additionally, the digital toolkit provides users with essential tools for various professional tasks, which can also be used in the adventurous journey.

These new products exemplify DOOGEE’s commitment to delivering high-performance devices that can withstand the harshest conditions while offering innovative features and cutting-edge technology. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or a professional in need of a rugged device, DOOGEE has you covered. The DOOGEE S110 rugged phone and DOOGEE R10 rugged tablet will be open to pre-order respectively on Aug 7th and Aug 14th on DOOGEE Mall. For more information about DOOGEE’s new rugged products and discounts, please visit DOOGEE MALL.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement