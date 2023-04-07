Easter 2023 is just a few weeks away, BLUETTI Easter campaign will be in full swing as of April 6 with plenty of stand-out savings from home battery systems, portable power stations to a wide array of solar panels, providing multiple options for delivering Easter gifts and boosting every Easter celebration.

As the first 100% modular model of BLUETTI, AC300 has a flexible capacity of up to 12,288Wh by pairing with B300 expansion batteries, adding a 3,000W PSW inverter that meets most power needs for RV trips, DIY woodworking, and outdoor gardening, etc. What’s more, during the Easter Sale, any AC300+B300 purchase can add only C$99 to get a brand-new folding trolley for an easy transportation, or add C$599 to get PV350 solar panel and C$699 for PV420.

Runtime for a AC300+B300 combo:

Device Output Power (W) Runtime (H) Microwave 1000 2.6 Refrigerator 700 3.7 Washing Machine 500 5.2 CPAP 40 65+

*For reference ONLY.

Versatile Solar System For Every Need

AC500 is another modular solar generator launched in Jan,2023. The capacity can be expanded from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh by teaming up with its partner – B300S (3,072Wh per pack). Equipped with the latest LiFePO4 battery cell for secure operation and prolonged lifespan, AC500 features over 3500 life cycles before reaching 80% original capacity. Simply plug into AC outlets and solar panels simultaneously for a max 8,000 input rate, allowing a lightening fast charging speed that 0 to 80% SOC only takes within ONE HOUR!

If planning a short-term spring camping or excursion, the UPS function of AC500 can let go of the worries about power failures at home since a constant power supply will always be on call to keep the essentials like refrigerator and fish tank running without interruption. Any AC500 + B300S order can add C$399 to get a PV350 solar panel.

Pint-sized Dimension, Out-sized Capability

When it comes to portability, there’s no better option than EB3A due to its compact size and impressive capability. Designed for entry-level users, EB3A makes unlimited solar energy easily accessible while plugging with BLUETTI PV120/PV200. Plus, its 268Wh capacity, 600W output power, and versatile outputs that can juice up numerous devices on the go for hours, such as laptops, mini fridges, projectors, cameras, cookers, and more. Grab it at only C$299 with a coupon code – EB3A130 during Easter Sale.

EB3A supports up to 430W dual charging via AC and PV, so it only takes about 30 minutes to charge it to 80% capacity, and 45 minutes to full. A convenient handle is also included for grab-and-go mobile power whenever and wherever power is in need.

Reliable Mobile Power Source At Any Time

Other highly recommended portable power stations like BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S, have been long-loved by a large number of outdoor enthusiasts for years, and now has become more affordable than most competitors in the market. Featuring with 700W and 800W continuous output, respectively, EB55 and EB70S are widely used with solar panels as a solar system in various outdoor scenarios, including road trips, camping, picnic, fishing, etc. The sale price of EB70S will be C$649 with a coupon code EB70150.

Complete Off-grid Lifestyle, AC200MAX Made

Being one of the most popular power stations throughout the BLUETTI store, AC200MAX is an ideal option for those looking for a budget-saving solution to access energy storage batteries. For more power needs at home and in the wild, its capacity can be grown if necessary while working with B230 battery packs. With the innovative BLUETTI App, AC200MAX can be controlled and monitored in real-time through WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity. For AC200MAX orders during this Easter Sale, customers will have the options to add C$299 for a PV200, C$699 for a PV350, or C$799 for a PV420.

BLUETTI AC200P, a flagship model that has won a large group of backers since it was born, comes with a 2000Wh capacity and 2000W continuous power for versatile applications. It’s also stackable with B230 or B300 expansion batteries to enlarge the capacity for a step forward in energy self-sufficient. The easter sale price of AC200P will be C$1899 with a coupon code AC200P400

Where there’s sunlight there’s sustainable and free energy. Enjoy a solar lifestyle by hooking up with BLUETTI solar panels covering PV120, PV200, PV350, and PV420. They use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher efficiency, and longer lifespan. Thanks to the 23.4% conversion rate of the solar panels, the energy storage systems can sip power from the sun at high speed and run most electronics for hours on end. Customers can enjoy 5% discount when buying two solar panels while 10% for three.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That's why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

