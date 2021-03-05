During the lockdown social apps were one of the best options how to communicate with our friends or fanily. Social networks like Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram were growing during the pandemic. Most of us used them to find new friends, connect with our family or for our business. Some newer social networks also grew in 2020; let’s check couple of still new social apps which can help you to make new friends online.

ZINGR – local social app to make new friends with similar interest

Zingr is a social network built in Lithuania in 2019 and released by Kęstutis Gedaitis. This social app uses hashtags and GPS to connect people nearby people with similar interest. ZINGR allows users to share videos, photos, stories with people around you. This app can help you to make new friends by the same hobbies. This social network was built on same software as Instagram or Facebook. ZINGR is a worldwide social network and support more than 85 languages. Built for iOS and Android, this app can be viewed as a “hybrid of Instagram and Twitter” and can be a great alternative for Facebook or Instagram.

Advertisements

TIKTOK – social network to share short videos

If you would like to have some fun – TikTok is a great app for you. This social network is one of the most popular video platforms in the world. TikTok and its social network were released in 2016 by a Chinese company and still looks to become more viral with time. People from all over the world loves to share videos with filters and spend hours on this social network watching funny videos. This app is great to go viral worldwide. Users use filter to make some videos, sometimes you can discover viral challenges on this app which is very engaging on this social network.

SIGNAL – encrypted messaging app

We are sure you know WhatsApp or Telegram, but there are another great and relatively new encrypted messaging app which go viral since 2020. This social network even reached the top as the most downloaded app in Apple and Google Play Store — and then one of the most rich and interesting personas, Elon Musk, tweeted on this Twitter account “Use Signal”. This social app was released in 2016 by Signal Technology Foundation and you should try this app if you would like to chat safety with your friends or family members.

YUBO – social app for teen. Video software to connect “generation Z”

Snapchat is one of the most popular social network for teens, but there is another great app like YUBO which teens use as alternative to ‘Snap”. Yubo launched by TWELVE APP in 2015, is a French social networking which support 8 languages and is built for iOS and Android. This new social network allows users to create video livestreams with up to 10 friends. This app is loved by teenagers; the average age of users is 14. If you are looking to make new friends and you are over 13+ you should try this social network.

HOUSEPARTY – app for group video chatting

Houseparty app is another social video app loves by “generation Z”. This social app was launched by Life on Air, Inc. in 2016 and can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play Store. Users on Houseparty app receive a notification when friends are online and available to group video chat

In 2020, over 3.6 billion people were using social media worldwide, it’s a huge numbers which will no doubt will grow in 2021. Covid-19 locked us at home, but people are still searching some ways how to communicate, to be social. People are searching for new social network to diversify routine, to connect and meet new people or have some fun. Local and video chatting apps are growing during the pandemic as people are looking some safe ways how to communicate with family or to make new friends online.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement