As part of its ongoing dedication to innovation and customer service, Nomad Internet began the month of August with the launch of its brand-new Nomad Prime Store. Through this platform, current Nomad members can earn points that they use to purchase a variety of items, including service enhancements and experience-based products. This unique platform is a great way for customers to find plan upgrades as well. They can choose plans that fit their needs perfectly.

New Nomad Product Offerings Launched with the Store

When the company launched its new store, it brought four new categories of products to market. The first is a referral program that enables users to get free internet service by referring new customers. After the fifth referral, they can upgrade to the Free Internet for Life program. This benefits the company by growing the Nomad community while rewarding people who use their own tools to promote its products and services.

The second new offering is the option to purchase a Nomad Speed Boost. A user can buy this upgrade to increase their plan’s speed significantly, giving them faster access to online content. This is accomplished by providing access to additional networks and other speed enhancements that can push the speed over 400 Mbps. The company is testing speed boosts of up to 1,000 Mbps.

Another perk available through the Nomad Prime Store is early access to the latest products. This is the place where Nomad Internet will put its new products first, so Prime Store users will be able to purchase them before the general public. It’s a great place to stay in the loop regarding changes and upgrades. Learning about Early Access Products also helps members see the innovation that this company brings to the web.

Finally, the Nomad Prime Store offers limited-edition products with exclusive access for members. Customers can purchase products through the store that they can’t buy anywhere else, and the limited nature means that these items are quite exclusive. For example, members currently have the option to purchase the Nomad Titan, which many believe to be the world’s most powerful modem.

How the Nomad Prime Store Works

The Nomad Prime Store lets customers use Nomad Prime Points to make purchases. These are digital tokens that members earn through activity and referrals. Only Nomad members can earn points, and they cannot be bought with cash. The only way to earn the points necessary to buy exclusive products in the store is by being an active, participating Nomad member.

For members who don’t need or want exclusive products, the store also offers the option to exchange points for service discount coupons. This means that all active members can use their points for something that’s valuable to them.

Nomad Internet remains committed to providing reliable, high-speed internet solutions and a platform that serves its members well. The Nomad Prime Store is just one example of how this platform is working to help members fully enjoy their products.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement