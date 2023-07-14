In the world of laser engraving, precision, versatility, and user-friendliness are paramount. The Ortur LU3-20A laser engraver stands out as a remarkable device that embodies these qualities and more.

Packed with cutting-edge features and advanced capabilities, the LU3-20A is designed to unleash the creative potential of both professionals and hobbyists alike. Let’s delve into the details and explore why this laser engraver has garnered attention in the industry.

Unleashing Precision and Power

At the heart of the Ortur LU3-20A lies a robust 20-watt laser module, capable of producing intricate and precise engravings on a variety of materials.

Whether you’re working with wood, leather, acrylic, or even metal, this engraver delivers excellent results with fine detail and remarkable accuracy. With its adjustable laser focus, you can customize the engraving depth according to your requirements, ensuring consistent quality across your projects.

User-Friendly Experience

The LU3-20A prides itself on its user-friendly interface and intuitive operation. Equipped with an integrated touchscreen, navigating through the engraver’s settings and options becomes effortless, allowing users to focus more on their creative endeavors. The accompanying software, compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, further enhances the engraving experience by offering a streamlined workflow and easy file management.

Versatility Unleashed

The Ortur LU3-20A offers an impressive working area of 400 x 380 millimeters, providing ample space for various engraving projects. From personalized gifts and signage to intricate artwork and custom designs, the engraver adapts to a wide range of applications, making it suitable for creative professionals, artists, small businesses, and passionate hobbyists.

Advanced Safety Measures

Safety is a top priority when working with laser engraving technology, and the LU3-20A takes this aspect seriously. It comes equipped with features such as a built-in laser safety enclosure and a safety lock, ensuring that users can operate the machine with confidence and peace of mind. The enclosure prevents accidental exposure to the laser beam, protecting both the user and their surroundings.

Unmatched Power and Precision

The LU3-20A boasts a 20W laser module that delivers unparalleled engraving and cutting performance. With an input power of 80W, this laser engraver can effortlessly carve through a variety of materials, including metal, wood, leather, glass, acrylic, and more. It can cut up to 10mm plywood, 15mm pine, 8mm black acrylic, and even 0.1mm stainless steel. Additionally, its advanced COS chip packaging process and spatial merging technology ensure precise and vivid engravings, with a square spot size of 0.08×0.08mm.

Enhanced Cutting Capacity

Equipped with the latest 11th generation OLM-ESP-PRO-V2.4C motherboard and V2.0 series intelligent laser firmware, the LU3-20A offers a remarkable engraving speed of 20,000mm/min. By overcoming previous limitations associated with G-code flow management, this engraver achieves faster and more accurate cutting with less burn marks. The stable acceleration and quicker startup ensure a smoother and more efficient workflow.

Simple, Smarter Operation

The LU3-20A is designed for hassle-free operation. With its built-in Web UI control program, users can control the engraver without the need for additional driver installations. The accompanying professional and user-friendly mobile app enables seamless connectivity between your mobile device and the engraving machine, making operation intuitive and straightforward. Furthermore, the engraver supports direct printing of photos, eliminating the need for complex software operations.

Realize More Possibilities

With the LU3-20A, your creative possibilities are boundless. It supports 256 grayscale engraving and, through a chemical reaction on stainless steel, can achieve over 380 color engravings. Additionally, the engraver features built-in air assist for improved engraving and cutting results, ensuring optimal output across various materials.

Safety Measures

Safety is of utmost importance, and the LU3-20A ensures comprehensive protection. With seven major security guarantees, including a personal exclusive security lock and emergency stop protection functions, users can confidently operate the engraver. The emergency stop switch allows for immediate pause in any situation, ensuring safety at all times.

Thoughtful Design for an Enhanced Experience

The LU3-20A is equipped with several thoughtful design elements that improve the user experience. The quick focus bar enables easy and rapid adjustment to achieve the best focus, while the aluminum housing and double fan heat dissipation design ensure efficient cooling and extended laser module life. The self-cleaning feature, utilizing a louvered infusion within the module, prevents dust accumulation and keeps the observation window clean. Furthermore, the laser protection observation window filters 97% of blue laser, safeguarding the eyes and those in the vicinity. The tiling structure reduces stress during X-axis movement, enhancing engraving accuracy.

Better Adaptability and Compatibility

The LU3-20A offers greater adaptability and compatibility with its rich accessories ecosystem. The folding bracket allows for engraving thicker materials by adjusting the height of the laser engraver. The Y roller series provides the flexibility to engrave objects from different angles, expanding creative possibilities.

Moreover, the LU3-20A laser module is equipped with the OUC1.0 universal laser module adapter board, supporting all Ortur machines and most other brands of laser engraving machines. It can also be adapted to engraving machines from other brands such as Atomstack, XTOOL, Two Trees, and NEJE.

Connectivity and Expandability

The LU3-20A offers versatile connectivity options, including USB and Wi-Fi, enabling seamless integration with your computer or mobile devices. This connectivity allows for easy file transfer, remote control, and even monitoring of the engraving process. Additionally, the engraver supports various file formats, providing flexibility for importing and engraving designs from popular graphic software.

Who is the Target User?

The Ortur LU3-20A caters to a broad range of users. Creative professionals, such as designers, architects, and artists, will appreciate its precision and versatility for producing high-quality engraved artworks and prototypes. Small businesses can leverage its capabilities for customized branding, product labeling, and personalized promotional items. Even hobbyists looking to explore their artistic side will find joy in experimenting with this accessible and powerful laser engraver.

Conclusion

The Ortur LU3-20A laser engraver stands as a testament to precision, versatility, and user-friendliness. With its robust 20-watt laser module, user-friendly interface, and advanced safety measures, it offers an exceptional engraving experience for professionals and hobbyists alike. Whether you’re creating personalized gifts, intricate designs, or custom products, the LU3-20A empowers you to bring your ideas to life with ease and precision.

Purchase Yours

You can also find it at Amazon where it’s priced $1,299.99 with a limited time discount of its own. Act fast and you can save $300 there, getting the same great $999.99 final price.

Need a laser engraver of your own? You can learn more about the Ortur LM3 Laser Engraving & Cutting Machine at Ortur’s website where it can be purchased for $1,199.99. For a limited time you can use coupon code GET200 to take $200 off, putting the final price at just $999.99. With warehouses in the US you’ll find that it ships within 24 hours of ordering.

The LU3-20A is available for purchase directly from Ortur’s website where it’s listed at just $549.99 right now. Additionally, you can also find it at Amazon where it’s priced $599 with a limited-time $100 instant discount.