Oukitel’s highly anticipated WP30 Pro flagship rugged phone has been creating a buzz with unprecedented features since its launch news was announced. Coinciding with the Double 11 shopping event, the official launch will offer huge discounts on this top-notch device. The official premier sale will take place from November 11 to November 17, 2023. Customers can now add this device to their carts to secure purchases in advance.   

A Game Changer in Chip, a Record Breaker in Charging Speed

The Oukitel WP30 Pro is running on MediaTek’s top-of-the-line 5G Dimensity 8050 processor, the most powerful chipset ever seen on a tough phone. With its octa-core configuration and peak speed of up to 3GHz, the WP30 Pro takes users gaming and multimedia experiences to new heights. But it doesn’t stop there – this device also features groundbreaking 120W fast charging technology. In just 15 minutes, users can charge 50% of its massive 11000mAh battery capacity, a feat that was unimaginable in the past.

Remarkable 512GB Storage, Exceptional 108MP AI Imaging

Beyond its powerful chipset and fast charging capability, the WP30 Pro also offers a range of other highlights. It excels in storage, with 12GB of RAM expandable to 24GB and 512GB of ROM using UFS3.1 technology for a read speed of up to 1,800MB/s. Its camera setup is equally impressive, with a remarkable Samsung 108MP sensor for breath-taking photographs, along with a 32MP Sony front camera, a 20MP Sony night-vision camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

Stylish in Dual Displays, Solid in Durability

Measuring in 177.4*83.6*19mm, the WP30 Pro rugged cell phone is not only a performance monster, but it also boasts a sleek design. It features a 6.78″ front display and a 1.8-inch AMOLED back display that offers wonderful personalized features. Additionally, the upgraded carbon fiber on its back further improves elegance and sophistication.

Durability is also a key feature of the WP30 Pro which has passed military-grade specifications of MIL-STD-810H, and holds IP68 and IP69K ratings. Plus, the device enables eSIM support, further making it an ideal choice for rugged adventures.   

Pricing and Availability

The Oukitel WP30 Pro comes with a premiere price of $339.99 on AliExpress. During the premiere sale period from November 11 to 17, the first 300 buyers can enjoy a $30 coupon from the OUKITEL Official Store. Additionally, all customers will receive an automatic $10 threshold discount, bringing the price down to $299.99. To make the deal more enticing, AliExpress is also offering an exclusive discount for all customers, further reducing the price.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
