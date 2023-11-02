Oukitel, a renowned brand in the rugged phone industry, is making significant strides in launching new devices and innovations to capture a larger market share. Leveraging the excitement of the Double 11 shopping frenzy, Oukitel is introducing a 12-inch OT5 smart tablet with a powerful MediaTek G99 processor and 11000mAh battery. The official premiere sale will start on AliExpress from November 11, 2023 until November 17.

12-inch TÜV SÜD-Certified Display Protects Users’ Eyes

The Oukitel OT5 smart tablet boasts an impressive 12-inch display with 2K resolution and an 86% screen-to-body ratio, ensuring users enjoy expansive and vibrant visuals. To prioritize user well-being, the screen is certified by TÜV SÜD to filter out harmful blue light. This promotes eye protection and provides additional comfort, especially in low-light conditions. Parents can also find peace of mind knowing that the tablet is safe for children to use. The OT5 tablet also offers a convenient split-screen feature, allowing users to multitask effortlessly by simultaneously using two apps.

Powerful MediaTek G99 Chip, 11000mAh Battery, and 36GB RAM Expansion

Apart from its stunning display, the Oukitel OT5 also excels in terms of hardware. It features a robust MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which boasts an Antutu score of up to 413,423, 51.15% faster than the Unisoc T616 commonly found in general smart tablets. The tablet is equipped with a high-capacity 11,000mAh battery, providing up to 1,200 hours of standby time. Moreover, the base RAM capacity of 12GB can be expanded up to an impressive 36GB through virtual allocation, showcasing superior performance compared to other tablets in its class. Furthermore, the OT5 tablet offers ample storage with 256GB of ROM, expandable by up to 2TB using a MicroSD card.

Vibrant Color Options and Enhanced Aesthetics

Measuring 278.5*174*7.5mm and weighing 560g, the OT5 tablet is available in three vibrant colors: gray, blue, and green. It showcases a tech-driven chipset canvas in the camera area, enhancing the tablet’s overall aesthetic appeal and elevating the user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The premiere price of the Oukitel OT5 is $199.99 on AliExpress. During the premiere sale from November 11 to 17, customers can enjoy a discount of about 10% from AliExpress. Additionally, for the first 300 orders, customers will receive an extra $20 coupon from the OUKITEL Official Store, bringing the final price down to $159.99 to $179.99. Even after the limited 300 orders, buyers can still get the approximately 10% discount offered by AliExpress during the premiere sale period.

