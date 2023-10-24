Oukitel, a top rugged phone manufacturer, will amaze the world once again as their groundbreaking WP30 Pro flagship rugged phone addresses two major issues plaguing the industry: weak processor performance and lengthy charging times. The WP30 Pro will be officially unveiled during the 2023 Double 11 Global Shopping Festival. Alongside the WP30 Pro, Oukitel will also debut their stylish 12-inch OT5 smart tablet.

WP30 Pro: 15 Mins to Charge 50% – Experience the 120W Super-fast Charging That Even Overshadows iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The WP30 Pro proudly introduces two game-changing features to the rugged phone industry. Firstly, it revolutionizes charging technology with the world’s first 120W super-fast charging. Equipped with a 11000mAh battery capacity, the WP30 Pro reaches 50% of its capacity in just 15 minutes. No more waiting for hours to recharge. Notably, the ultra-fast 120W charging power surpasses even the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The WP30 Pro breaks another record by being the world’s first rugged phone to adopt a flagship 5G processor, the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 8050 chipset. This 5G chipset scores up to 820,373 points on Antutu 10, doubling the performance of the MediaTek Helio G99 commonly used in many mid-range rugged phones. Users can bid farewell to the sluggish performance often associated with rugged phones and embrace a whole new world.

Equipped with a 6.78″ FHD+ front display, the Oukitel WP30 Pro also features a 1.8-inch back display. The addition of the back display makes the phone an even better outdoor companion by showcasing battery and music status, step count, and various notifications.

OT5: Ignite More Fun with a 12” TÜV SÜD Eye-Friendly Screen, MediaTek G99, and up to 36GB RAM

The OT5 tablet is another captivating addition, which boasts a large 12-inch 2K screen for a captivating visual experience. The 2K screen is TÜV SÜD-certified to protect eyes. It filters out harmful blue light, providing eye protection and comfort in low-light conditions. With this feature, it’s children-friendly as well.

Other highlights on the OT5 include a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 11000mAh battery, up to 36GB RAM, and 256GB ROM storage.

The WP30 Pro rugged phone and OT5 tablet will be launched during the 2023 AliExpress Double 11 Shopping Festival. They have not announced the final debut price. Interesting buyers could stay tuned to Oukitel for more details.

Purchase the WP30 Pro from AliExpress or Oukitel’s website. The OT5 is also available at AliExpress and Oukitel’s official site.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of “Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD” based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement