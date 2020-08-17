Productivity apps for Android: which are the best options?

Have you ever got an awesome idea and wrote it somewhere, but failed to explain visually to team members or investors?

Or an ongoing project gone in the wrong direction because of a lack of communication?

In both scenarios common things are communication. According to 59% of U.S workers, the major obstacle in success of a project is proper communication.

For Handling multiple projects you need more than only communication because you need to delegate tasks and collaborate with the entire team.

Today smartphones exist and almost every person is using it because we all want to be more productive. They work like a mini super computer in our pocket. They allow us to connect with the internet and let us do work.

Because mobile phones we always keep in our pocket, it makes them the best product to help us to become more productive. You can install multiple applications from ton’s of productivity apps.

That’s why today we are going to discuss the best productivity apps, an android app that you can use to organize and share your ideas and thoughts with your team, client or Investors.

Top 5 Productivity apps

MindMaster

MindMaster is the best app which works on cross-platform for mind mapping by Edrawsoft. You can use MindMaster on multiple platforms like PC, laptop, tablet, mobile and web.

MindMaster allows you to present your idea accurately with its feature to add hyperlinks, relationships, summaries, notes, callouts, notes and many more.

System supported: Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Web

Key Features

Brainstorm Ideas: Brainstorming mode allows you to conduct group brainstorming sessions efficiently. In the left panel, simply write the ideas with different colors and drag them on the right side panel to create a mind map.

Manage Tasks: To manage and monitor the whole process, the MindMaster gives you a powerful task panel.

Present Work: To present your wonderful idea you can switch to the presentation mode and turn your mind maps into a presentable slide show.

Take Notes: It’s a brilliant tool for taking notes and helps you to capture and organize every idea so nothing slips from your hand.

Pricing: MindMaster is available in both Free and Paid versions. Free versions have some limited features as compared to paid which you can find here.

Download: MindMaster Desktop | MindMaster Online | Apple | Android

Trello

Trello is an easy to use drag and drop tool. You can manage your task board on both devices either it is web apps or mobile apps. Trello is very helpful in both personal and professional ways, especially when you want to plan something big with family or team members. The idea behind it is to help users to stay organized at home and at work. A pretty darn task manager makes it easy to use. You can create boards for each project, which make it organized and separate boards allow you to work on one task at a time.

System supported: Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Web

Key Features

Trello has a range of templates for different projects, from business to education which can enhance your personal productivity.

On trello you can attach media like images to your card on any board.

You can customise workflow stages to see the actual process.

You can customise workflow stages to see the actual process. To move your cards through workflow stages you can simply drag and drop them.

Pricing:Trello is free to create unlimited personal boards, cards and list and upto 10 team boards. The paid plan starts from $9.99/user per month.

Download: Apple | Android

Todoist

To create a powerful, interactive to-do list, Todoist is simple but still a powerful tool. Todoist allows you to assign priority levels to to-do items and can be assigned to people in your team and flagged with – custom reminders(only in premium subscription). The actionable feature can be categorised into various projects, which make a simple, easily understandable structure where every list has title and series of actions. All this feature makes this tool highly flexible, customisable to do your work.

System supported: Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Web

Key Features:

To guide and inspire this tool have lots of templates.

It allows recurring due dates for recurring tasks.

It has productivity visualisation and “karma” points for tasks and streaks.

To keep organized it has labels, discussion feed and notifications.

Pricing: Todoist is free with an option to premium upgrade for 3$/user per month which add some extra features.

Download: Apple | Google Play

Evernote

Evernote has the tagline “Meet your second brain” which not only shows what they can do but also reflects what they want to be. Evernote is one of the most powerful note taking apps. We can add audio, text pictures and various other types of notes which can be organized and sync across different devices.

The web clipper tool which you can use to capture the ideas, thoughts, arguments and memorable links from the internet.

System supported: Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Web

Key Features

Web clipping

You can save important web pages

Store geolocation

Take photo, audio and video notes

It have Evernote food to collect for moments

It has a skitch and penultimate.

Pricing: Evernote has a free plan, Basic Plan($7.99/month) and Premium Plan($14.99/month).

Download: Apple | Google Play

Forest

Forest is not like the above four apps it’s a different kind of productivity app. Sometimes you need to get off the phone and it is the number one time-tracking app in the app store, and its main goal is to keep you off the phone.

It counts the time you spend on your phone and gives a report, but only time tracking is boring so forest adds something interesting. It gives you a reason to not use your phone. Forest grows a tree which dies if you use your phone. It’s a kind of game in which you can collect various trees as you progress.

System supported: Android, iOS

Key Features

Help you to track time spent on mobile

Give reason to stay away from phone

Give you feeling of a game

Reward you as you grow

Pricing: Free but have in-app purchase

Download: Apple | Google Play

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.