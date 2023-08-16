As exciting as it is to get your paws on the latest technology, the first port of call should be ensuring it is safe from potential cyberthreats.

With hackers becoming more sophisticated by the day, safeguarding your new device is crucial… and needs to be done ASAP.

Not sure where to begin?

We’ve got your back. In this article, we explore six effective (and super easy) ways to protect your new Android device from hackers and keep your sensitive data secure at all times.

Let’s get cracking.

1. Get a VPN (Virtual Private Network)

Not familiar? Let us explain.

When it comes to Android protection, the first step is to set up a VPN. A VPN is software that works by encrypting your internet connection and routing it through a secure server, making it difficult for hackers to sneak in and poke about.

It essentially acts as a protective shield, making sure your activities and data (such as credit card details) are kept safe from prying eyes.

2. Keep Your Device Software Up to Date

Updates may be tedious and time-consuming, but they play a crucial role in maintaining your device’s security. Android is hot on regularly releasing software for this exact reason, as outdated software is a beacon for cybercriminals.

By keeping your device up to date, you can rest safe in the knowledge that you have the latest protection. So don’t delay – upgrade now, thank us later.

3. Use Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

2FA is your next go-to security measure. By setting this up, you’re adding a security blanket, as such, which is usually in the form of a code that is sent to your cell phone. This will then verify your identity every time you log into your apps and won’t allow hackers to mooch around.

But that’s not all. This nifty code also prevents unauthorized access, even if your password gets stolen or compromised. It’s a small effort that can significantly boost your device’s security, so what are you waiting for?

4. Download Apps from Trusted Sources Only

This is super important.

When app hunting, Google Play Store is the safest place to download Android apps, as Google exercises rigorous security measures to maintain top-tier user protection.

The same can’t be said of other app stores, unfortunately, so it’s essential to be mindful of this when downloading apps from anywhere other than Google.

Unknown app sources make you vulnerable to malicious software, adware, and other kinds of internet nasties. So much so that the most common threat to mobile devices is adware, accounting for a staggering 34.8% of all detected threats.

These aren’t rookie figures, so always opt for trusted sources when downloading your apps.

5. Use Strong & Unique Passwords

Passwords are your first line of defense against hackers, so make sure you use strong, unique ones for all your accounts, including your Android device’s lock screen (better yet, opt for fingerprint or face ID). Avoid common, cliché passwords, and never use the same password across multiple accounts.

Consider using a password manager, which will help keep track of your passwords in a secure way.

Failing that, get into the habit of changing your passwords regularly. Not sure where to begin with creating hacker-proof passwords? We’ve got you.

Handy Tips for Strong Passwords:

Use a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters.

Include numbers and special characters in your passwords.

Avoid using easily guessable information (like your name or birthdate).

Aim for passwords that are at least 12 characters long.

6. Be Wary of Phishing Attempts

The web is rife with phishing scams. For those unfamiliar, phishing is a hacker tactic that tricks users into revealing their sensitive info. Avoid taking the bait by staying vigilant against suspicious emails, messages, or links. These often lead you to fake websites designed to steal your data.

Worryingly, with the advancement of technology, AI chatbots are making it harder to spot phishing emails among the legit ones. These chatbots can imitate human-like conversations, making the scams seem authentic and convincing, so never be click-happy with links.

How to Identify Phishing Attempts:

Check the sender’s email address for any misspellings, unusual characters, or anything else that screams “red flag.”

Look for generic greetings like “Dear Customer” instead of personalized ones with your name.

Be cautious of urgent or threatening language that pressures you into taking immediate action.

Verify the website’s URL by hovering (but not clicking) over links in emails or messages to ensure they match the legit web address.

Avoid clicking on attachments or links from unknown/untrusted sources.

Be wary of emails or messages that ask for personal or financial information, especially passwords or credit card details.

Watch out for poorly-written content, grammatical errors, or unusual formatting within the message.

Trust your gut. Red flags don’t lie!

Conclusion

So, now you’re in the know about the go-to security measures to keep your swanky new Android safe from hackers.

Remember, preventative measures are key to staying one step ahead of hackers and keeping your device safe and healthy. And these 6 top tips are super quick and easy to do, so there’s no excuse not to be safe!

Stay informed, stay vigilant, and enjoy your new device to the fullest!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement