Samsung Account is an essential app for this brand’s lovers since it allows them to access various handy services, including Samsung Cloud, Find My Mobile, Samsung Pay, and many others. However, as with any other app, malfunctions sometimes occur, which of course, inconveniences users. So in this article, you’ll learn how to deal with them due to simple troubleshooting tips.

# 1 Restart the App and the Phone

The first thing to do if the Samsung Account app doesn’t work or stops working is to restart the app and your phone. In the first case, go to the app settings, forcibly stop it, and reopen it. To reboot your phone, press and hold the power button and then select the restart option. Rebooting your phone can help fix temporary glitches or errors that cause the app to fail.

# 2 Update the App

Another common cause of app crashes is outdated software. To ensure the Samsung Account app is up to date, go to the Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store, search for the app, and see if an update is available. If yes, download and install it. In most cases, this helps solve the problem.

# 3 Update Your Operating System

Sometimes the problem may be broader than a specific application but can be system-wide. In such cases, updating your device’s OS can fix bugs and other issues. To check for updates, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. If an update is available, your device will start the download process automatically.

Otherwise, you can click on the Download option. Once the process is complete, select “Install Now” to install the update. However, Samsung devices typically only receive Android updates within four years. If your phone is older than that, updating the OS may not be a viable solution.

# 4 Clear Cache and Data

If the app doesn’t work after restarting and updating, it’s time to clear its cache and data. To do this, go to the app settings, select the Samsung Account app, and then select the data storage option. And you can move on to clearing the cache, eventually deleting the temporary files that caused the app to fail. In addition, removing the data will reset the app to its default settings, deleting any saved login data and preferences.

So, to clear the cache section, turn off your phone and press and hold the volume, power, and home buttons simultaneously until the Samsung logo appears. Then release the power button while holding down the volume and home buttons. It will take you to the Android restore menu. There, use the volume buttons to navigate to “Wipe cache partition” and select it with the power button.

# 5 Check Your Internet Connection

A stable Internet connection is strongly required for Samsung Account to work correctly. If your Internet connection is weak, it may cause the application to fail or stop working. Ensure your Wi-Fi or mobile network connection is reliable, and then try opening the app again.

# 6 Remove Third-Party Apps or Services

Some third-party apps or services installed on your phone may interfere with the Samsung Account app. First, try uninstalling them and see if the app starts working correctly. To uninstall an app, go to your phone settings, select Apps, find the app you want to uninstall, and then select Uninstall.

# 7 Turn Off Battery Optimization

Some phone models may have battery optimization settings that can interfere with the Samsung Account app. So try disabling battery optimization for this app. To turn off battery optimization, go to your phone settings, select “Battery,” and then “Battery Optimization.” In this section, you can find the Samsung Account app and select “Don’t optimize.”

# 8 Turn Off VPNs or Proxies

If you have a VPN or proxy enabled, disable them and see if the Samsung Account app starts working correctly. To disable a VPN or proxy, go to your phone settings, select Connections, and then Other Connection Settings. There you can disable any enabled VPNs or proxies.

# 9 Free Up Storage Space

Regarding storage, lack of space can lead to application performance issues. When the internal memory is complete, your phone may slow down, not run smoothly, and even crash. If an app can’t remove enough unnecessary files, deleting apps you no longer need is the fastest way to free up a significant amount of memory space. After freeing up enough memory, your phone should start functioning normally immediately.

# 10 Allow All Permissions to Crashing Apps

If you’re having trouble opening an app, you previously denied specific permissions it needs to function correctly. Standard ones include access to your location, camera, microphone, and more. Without these permissions, an app may freeze, experience lag, or fail to open altogether. Fortunately, fixing this is typically straightforward.

First, navigate to Settings > Apps and select the crashing app. Then, on the app info page, set Permissions and enable all the permissions the app requires. Additionally, you may want to consider turning off the “Remove permissions and free up space” toggle. Once you have done this, try reopening the app to see if the issue has been resolved.

# 11 Contact Samsung Support

If none of the above steps helped solve the problem, contact Samsung Support for further help. They can walk you through the entire process of fixing the app or give you more assistance. In addition, you can contact Samsung support through their website or support hotline.

Few Words About Changing a Phone Number on the Samsung Account

At the end of this article, we’d like to mention one more issue that Samsung phone users with accounts encounter. These accounts are linked to the user’s phone number for two-step verification. However, if you’ve changed your number, you must change it in your Samsung account to continue accessing all Samsung services.

At the end of this article, we'd like to mention one more issue that Samsung phone users with accounts encounter. These accounts are linked to the user's phone number for two-step verification. However, if you've changed your number, you must change it in your Samsung account to continue accessing all Samsung services.

The Bottom Line

Problems with the Samsung Account app crashing and stopping can be frustrating, but they are solvable. By following these simple troubleshooting tips, you can quickly fix the problem and enjoy uninterrupted access to your Samsung services.

Updating your phone and apps, clearing cache and data, and checking your Internet connection are simple steps you can take on your own. But if, after all the actions given in this article, the problem persists, feel free to contact the professionals immediately.

About the Author

Christine Tomas is a tech expert, consultant, and aspiring writer. She writes for different news portals and thematic blogs for tech experts that helps her stay at the heart of programming, technology news.