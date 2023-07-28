The Best Google Pixel Fold Case: Slim, Strong, MagSafe Compatible

Google’s first foldable has turned out to be worth the wait, as it offers flagship-level hardware with the Google Tensor G2 chip that makes exciting new features possible.

Case options for the Pixel Fold are currently quite limited. But we’ve found you’re the best Pixel Fold case on the market, the PITAKA MagEZ Case 3.

Shop PITAKA MagEZ Case 3 for Pixel Fold

The PITAKA MagEZ Case 3 is crafted from rare 600D aramid fiber (or Kevlar), which is incredibly lightweight yet durable. In fact, it’s five times tougher than steel and five times lighter. Constructed in a minimalist design and through vacuum forming and painting, the case is ultra thin (about 1mm) and lightweight (about 22g) with a soft and grippy texture.

Slim as it is, the MagEZ Case 3 made can protect your device from scratches and scuffs in daily use. And it features a raised lip that protects the rear camera lenses.

Shop PITAKA MagEZ Case 3 for Pixel Fold

After a few years since Apple introduced MagSafe, MagSafe accessories become popular as people can get a better phone use experience by taking advantage of the MagSafe technology.

Now you can also do that with your Pixel Fold. PITAKA has embedded an array of magnets inside the MagEZ Case 3, allowing you to snap your phone to MagSafe chargers, car mounts, and wallets to enjoy stable charging and effortless carrying.

The MagEZ Case 3 for Pixel Fold comes in black, overture, and rhapsody. The black has a clean, simple look that suits every style. If you prefer something a bit colorful, pick the overture and rhapsody that feature exotic-looking colored, patterned stripes. These two designs are woven using PITAKA’s Fusion Weaving technique, so they’re rarely seen out there. You will definitely get heads turned when you rock one of those cases.

Grab the slim, strong Pixel Fold case now to style up and protect your new phone from day.

Shop PITAKA MagEZ Case 3 for Pixel Fold

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement