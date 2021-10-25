It’s safe to say that the car manufacturing industry has changed drastically in the last few decades. The main reason for this is the advancement in technology. The latest development in this industry is the appearance of, so-called smart cars and vehicles that use the Internet of Things technology or the IoT for short. How exactly did this new technology change the car manufacturing industry and what are the benefits that it brings to the table?

Let’s find out together.

How Does IoT In Cars Work?

Well, this is a little bit of a loaded question, but, fortunately, there is a simple answer that will paint you a picture of how this technology works. The car manufacturers integrate certain sensors in the cars and via those sensors, cars can communicate with each other and interact with the smart signs and roads. This is all made possible by the shared network all of the cars, signs, and roads use.

The Main Benefits Of IoT In Car Manufacturing

As you can probably assume, there are a lot of benefits this new technology can bring. Here are some of them.

It Can Reduce Traffic Congestion

One of the main issues professional drivers are dealing with on the road today is, of course, being stuck in a traffic jam for hours. Sure, it’s extremely annoying, but it can also harm the business by delaying the deliveries. This is exactly why a lot of manufacturers and companies that deal with logistics on a daily basis are trying their best to implement IoT technology into their vehicles.

The Internet of Things technology can gather the necessary information and warn the driver which roads are going to be jammed. This allows the employees to change their routes and find a more optimal path. This can save a company a lot of time and money.

It Allows Fleet Monitoring

Fleet monitoring allows the employees to keep an eye on the drivers in real-time. This provides them with the opportunity to calculate the best routes, monitor the driving style of a driver, and predict maintenance. It’s safe to say that fleet monitoring makes the driver’s job a lot easier and safer. Also, the information about the employee’s style of driving can be important for insurance purposes in case of an accident. This is one of the ways a company can protect itself and its drivers in case of a wrongful lawsuit.

It Connects The Vehicles

The presence of sensors in vehicles allows them to be connected to each other while on the road. Why is this important? Well, it can prevent road accidents. For example, if a car has been involved in an accident, it will notify the other car of the situation in time, thus allowing the driver to slow down the car and avoid the accident. This kind of communication can save a lot of lives and prevent damage to company vehicles. To put it plainly, it makes drivers much safer on the road and that’s the main reason why manufacturers and companies are trying their best to implement IoT into their vehicles.

It Monitors The Driver’s Health

Since we are talking about safety, it’s important to state that one of the main causes of road accidents is fatigue. This is especially true when it comes to those long rides. The good news is that the IoT technology has what it takes to prevent the accidents caused by exhausted drivers. How does it do this exactly?

Well, some of the companies are putting the so-called active wellness seats that have special sensors that monitor the driver’s heart rate and breathing rhythm. This way, even if the driver doesn’t notice that they are exhausted, the car will notify them that it is time to take a break and get some rest. It’s safe to say that this feature will save a lot of lives in the future and it’s no wonder the manufacturers are sparing no expenses to implement it into their vehicles.

The IoT technology has brought a lot of good things to the car manufacturing industry, but the most notable thing is the improved safety of drivers.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Image by methodshop from Pixabay