The rise of artificial intelligence has brought about easier and accurate handling of large digital information from various sources. Because of this various industries are adopting the technology to drive output and improve productivity. From machine learning and processing of natural languages to automation of robotic process automation, AI is dominating the digital world.

Homeowner insurance companies are not on the lagging end either as AI is now being used for a wide range of insurance processes like analysis, quote estimations, documenting, and AI chatbot services. These AI services help with leveraging in personalizing insurance pricing, fraud detection, and also improve customer experience.

Check out these 3 AI apps that are making the waves in the insurance industry.

Lemonade

Using complex resources of data, Lemonade has created an automatic virtual agent, called Maya, that helps users access insurance while enjoying a smooth experience using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Businesses can easily implement Lemonade’s insurance widget on their websites and help consumers get insured without lifting a finger. This technology is especially useful for ecommerce websites, and real estate listings.

The AI app is a digital insurance innovation, which uses versatile AI and natural language processing to enhance user experience. It is also a leading technological advancement with a unique model for business support and growth.

Flyreel Conversational Assistant

Flyreel has been able to achieve a feat of advancement in machine learning and AI interactions. The Flyreel Conversational AI Assistant is a friendly and intuitive AI assistant that helps the users through a series of configurable workflows for inspection services all on the app. It provides a resourceful pool of data that allows users to detect and document property information with a simple scan.

The proprietary computer vision technology analyses the environment with the smartphone camera and can automatically analyze hazards, risks, features, and even defects that are on any home property. The AI uses comprehensive machine learning to properly understand properties and engage customers when they are in need of assistance to detect damages. The information is then documented using a modern API after which it can be integrated into a preferred platform.

ZestFinance AI

Zest finance stormed the AI industry with the introduction of the Zestfinance AI Lending tool. This Zest AI app allows money lenders to easily manage customers using a sophisticated level of machine language and AI analytics. The system accepts data from customers and based on this data, analyses each user to give a clearer picture of each borrower.

The advanced technological system provides better math, and smarter software to accurately provide information on risk management. It also uses the faster cognition of the AI software to make fast decisions and uses intuitive software automation to quickly make accurate decisions. The AI allows easy adoption of credit models, and it uses a custom machine learning scoring model, live scoring, model risk management documentation, and less discriminatory alternatives to drive production and analyze customer scores.

