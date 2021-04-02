Apps can help businesses to improve by providing a digital space to share, connect, optimize, and engage with potential customers. One of the keys to a successful business is meeting the needs of its customer base.

Mobile applications can be used by businesses as tools to help serve their clients and the businesses that use them, usually find more success. Here are a few of the top apps that could help your business reach potential customers.

Text Right

Text Right is a mass text messaging app designed to help businesses reach their current and potential customers via SMS. Using text right could help your business because SMS messages have a higher open and response rate as well as allow customers to contact customer support faster.

Mass text messaging apps could benefit your business in the following ways:

Sending special offers or a direct link to your online store to boost sales.

Sending a poll or asking for reviews to generate customer feedback

Consistent event reminders to boost attendance

Updating clients with time-sensitive information about policy changes to keep employees and customers informed

Inviting clients to respond directly by text to engage with them and build consumer relationships

Offering unique discount codes that are redeemable in stores to bring people into the store

Buffer

Buffer is a social media tool that allows you to schedule posts for later to post on all your social media profiles. These types of apps could save you time because users can pre-schedule their content when they have more time.

Buffer’s free plan allows your business to manage up to three social media profiles, add content you find online using Buffer’s browser extension, and schedule up to 10 posts. Buffer is available on iOS and Android with payment plans starting at $15 per month.

Grammarly Keyboard

Grammarly Keyboard is an app that generates a special keyboard to automatically scan your writing for errors. Grammarly is available for both iOS and Android, has a free plan, and compatible with most of the apps that require writing on your device.

Your customers want to know that your business is professional. Once you’ve finished that blog post you can check it with Grammarly for errors, and provide your clients with content that looks and sounds professional.

Cloud Storage Apps

Cloud storage applications like Dropbox and Google Drive allow businesses to take their important documents, files, and media with them wherever they go. These apps allow you to share folders and files with multiple users, and the mobile app lets you view and edit your files even when you’re offline.

Dropbox and Google Drive are compatible with iOS and Android, offer free and paid options, and allow you to sync your folders across multiple devices while letting multiple people access the same folders and files.

Canva

Canva is an easy-to-use design app for creating quality graphics in no time. Canva’s app is their a powerful and intuitive app to use to create visuals in your desktop browser or on your iOS and Android mobile devices.

Canva is perfect for creating visual content on the go. Businesses could create from scratch or using one of Canva’s templates using their large catalog of fonts and graphics. Once you’re completed you’ll be able to share your content directly to your social media profile.

Find Apps That Fit Your Business

Downloading these apps may not make your business instantly more successful. However, if you can cultivate the tools they offer, and manipulate them to fit your target audience, then you may find success using applications to supplement your business.

