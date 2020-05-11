Top four benefits of ad blockers

Imagine a situation when you are researching for an important project online, or just casually browsing through e-stores planning your next purchase, and suddenly, a seemingly unrelated ad pops out of nowhere. Pretty annoying, right? I am sure everybody can relate to this situation! Online ads, especially those that get plastered on your entire screen without warning, are downright rude and intrusive.

So, what can you do to make sure you never have to lay eyes on an unsolicited ad or pop-up again? I recommend you to install an ad blocker for your browser (here you can find the best ad blockers for chrome) and put a permanent stop to this invasion. Today, I will explain the top 4 benefits of a good ad blocker that will transform your online browsing experience:-

No Unwanted Ads and Pop-ups

An ad blocker prevents unwanted ads and pop-ups from emerging on your screen. You don’t have to worry about distractions while working online, or your family/kids seeing inappropriate pop-ups while showing them something on your screen. Simply install an ad blocker extension on your web browser, and it will filter all the annoying advertisements for you while you surf the Internet. Besides, the ad blockers can stop ad servers from tracking your online activity and collecting your personal information for more targeted advertising in the future.

Secure Browsing

Online attackers have come up with a new way of targeting users with malware and viruses by buying up advertising space on popular websites. Known as ‘Malvertising’, this can be disastrous for your machine and data if you are not careful. An ad blocker keeps you secure over the Internet by blocking online ads, and reduces your risk of exposure to malicious content while browsing. However, ad blockers do not block all the advertisements. Some companies especially pay ad blockers to get their advertisements white-listed, so we advise you to take extra precautions for complete protection.

Faster Page Load Time

With fewer distractions online courtesy of an ad blocker, you will experience faster page load times. An ad comes with text, images, and graphics that take time to load, hence it affects the overall page load time, as well. A good ad blocker stops these ads from loading at all, allowing your browser to focus on displaying the actual site content that often loads faster without ads.

Improved Browsing Experience

With an ad blocker, you will notice an improvement in the content you see online. When unwanted ads are automatically blocked, you will see more legitimate and relevant advertisements that may be helpful. Moreover, since ad blockers challenge the advertisers’ conventional methods, they would have to come up with more creative and natural ways to attract your attention. This means better and high-quality content for you, and thus an enjoyable browsing experience.

Ad blockers do more than simply blocking ads, and have a plethora of other benefits that make them a popular choice for Internet users. These simple tools put the power in your hand, and challenge brands to craft better advertisements to reach you. Internet is all about the content after all, and if an ad blocker helps you access good content, then it is worth a shot.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.