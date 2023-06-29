The world of slot gaming is a truly vast one with a game based around almost every subject imaginable. Whether you want Halloween slots or Christmas slots; slots set in the jungle or slots set in the depths of the city; slots from every corner of the world or from outer space, someone has made one. However, today we’re going to take a look at one slot game in particular, a game that’s been delighting slots fans with its 3D graphics and endless special features: Vikings Go To Hell.

Who Made It?

Yggdrasil is the maker of this 25-pay-line game. If you’re wondering where they got the inspiration for their name from, it’s the great sacred tree of Norse cosmology, meaning that if there was ever a gaming company well suited to creating a genre-defining Viking game, it’s probably Yggdrasil. They’ve got numerous other fan-favorite slot games in their library, including Devour the Weak, Enchanted Waters, and Shaker Club. However, today we’re going to be focusing on their most Viking offering to date.

How To Play

Vikings Go To Hell is available on a plethora of different casino sites, so check if it’s on your favorite first of all. If you’re looking to try out the game, or just play casino games in general, then finding yourself a bonus couldn’t be simpler. All of the best sites offer sign-up bonuses which range from free spins through to no deposit bonuses so that you can play slot games for less money. With this particular game, you could snag up to 25 free spins, which is more than enough to give you a feel for the game before you wager your own money on it.

The Basics

Vikings Go To Hell is a slot that offers an incredible range of bonus features. It has a great range of betting amounts that can be placed. This makes it suitable for players on a super tight budget, as well as high rollers. Plus, with the ability to play on mobile or computer, you can take the game with you if you choose to. There’s an autoplay option for those who prefer to play more casually, and a max bet button too if you’ve got an endless bankroll.

The Numbers

Knowing about RTP is essential when playing slot games (Unsplash)



If you’re serious about looking after your bankroll and getting the maximum play time for your money then knowing about the numbers is essential. The most important is the return to player percentage, which describes how much of your stake on average you will win back. In the case of Vikings Go to Hell, this is 96.1%, meaning for every £10 you wager, you could potentially get as much as £9.61 back.

This is a fairly generous RTP, especially for a game with so many bonus features. It is worth remembering that, although RTPs are rigorously tested, they even out over a very long time. On low-volatility games, they’re likely to be a pretty accurate representation over as little as 100 spins, but as the volatility goes up, so too does the number of spins you’ll have to play in order to see an accurate reflection of the RTP.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys received compensation for the aforementioned content. Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.