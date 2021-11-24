With new and more advanced models of phones coming up, the prices of smartphones are touching the ceiling. However, not everyone wishes to spend a fortune on a smartphone. So, what options do we have? The answer is a refurbished cell phone or a Second Cell.

These are great for getting quality at low rates. If you do not know what a refurbished cell phone is or how you can differentiate one from a regular cell phone, we have got you covered. Below is the difference between new and refurbished cell phones and other things that you should know.

The main difference

You must be already aware of what a new phone is; it is one that comes straight from the retail shops or manufacturer with a guarantee. A new phone is one that has not been bought or used before, and it includes all the accessories that you usually get with that model. People often prefer to buy new devices on sale during festive or sale seasons.

On the other hand, a refurbished device is one that includes some sort of cleanup repair or other maintenance. These devices can be both ones that have been returned after-sale or ones that have gone under some repair before they are sold again. Thus, the type of refurbished phone you are buying depends upon the seller you are buying from. Since these phones have grown through some use or repairs, you can save at least 50% on these phones.

Advantages of buying a second cell

Apart from the obvious cost benefit, there are several other advantages that you get by buying a refurbished phone. These are:

Without defects: Refurbished phones do not have any defects as these phones have been repaired by certified technicians before they are re-sold in the market. Consequently, they are also checked for defects. Thus, you get a phone without defects at a low price.

Better for the environment: Since you are buying phones that have been sold before, you are preventing them from ending up in landfills. Consequently, there will be less waste produced because of this small step. Therefore, refurbished phones are better for the environment.

Quality checked: As mentioned above, these phones are checked and repaired by certified technicians. Thus, you do not have to worry about the quality of these phones as they have to pass a quality check to be sold again. Just make sure that you buy from a trusted seller.

Best for alternative use: If you are looking to buy an office phone or one for any other purpose, you can go for these phones as they are not expensive.

Things to keep in mind

Before you buy a refurbished phone for yourself, there are things that you should keep in mind while doing so. These are:

One of the most crucial things is to check for a warranty. Always do so to protect yourself from a loss in the future.

Always read the details as they will give you an idea about the returning policies and more.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels