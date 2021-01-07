What to look for when choosing a VPN for Android

If you own an Android tablet or smartphone, chances are that you have considered using a VPN. You are not alone. According to Global Web Index, more than 26% of all internet users rely on VPN services. But what is VPN? Why is it so important for internet users? And what should you look for when choosing a VPN for Android? Well, let’s find out.

What is a VPN?

In simple terms, a virtual private network [VPN] is a program or service that allows internet users to access the internet privately by connecting to a safe offline server. This is performed by an encrypted tunnel-like connection that allows the users’ IP address to be concealed.

VPN usage has tremendously increased over recent years, thanks to its incredible benefits. There are plenty of benefits of using an Android VPN. Some of these benefits include:

It allows internet users to browse the internet without revealing their IP address and location

It adds additional security by encrypting users’ internet connection

It allows users to gain access to content that is restricted to specific locations

It protects web users from hackers and other security threats

It prevents third parties, such as internet service providers, governments, and network admins from spying on users’ online activities.

And finally, it offers peace of mind because internet users can browse the internet without worrying about someone spying on their online activities.

Why is VPN for Android important?

Nowadays, browsing the internet is no longer that confidential. There may be people monitoring what you are up to on the internet. It may be your internet service provider [ISP] or the government that is tracking your online activities. Besides, cases of data breaches have also become quite rampant.

Incognito mode or private browsing features may be able to cover your browsing history, but they won’t give you that ultimate online protection. That’s why you need a virtual private network [VPN].

A VPN will offer you that complete protection. It will not reveal your location and IP address, since your IP address will be replaced with the VPN server you are using. This will give you a high level of anonymity, provide you with additional security, and enable you to browse anything online without restrictions.

Without a virtual private network, everything that one does online can be traced to their physical location or through their device’s IP address. That’s just how important the VPN is.

How to choose the best VPN for Android

Choosing the right Android VPN is a crucial step in making your internet browsing safe and secure. It is critical to find the right network, regardless of whether you are browsing from home, office, or on the go. An excellent VPN should be fast and secure.

Some VPNs may be more suitable than others, depending on users’ priorities. That’s why before you choose a VPN for Android, you need to ask yourself questions such as do you stream a lot? Do you want your data to remain secure? Or do you want to access sites that are restricted to certain countries?

If you generally stream a lot, you should go for a fast VPN. If security is your main concern, then you should choose a secure VPN. And if you want to access websites that are restricted to specific areas, then you need to choose a VPN that has servers in that country.

With that said, let’s look at some of the things you should look for in a VPN to ensure that you pick the right one that suits your needs.

Free vs. Paid VPNs for Android

When it comes to VPNs for Android, there are free and paid VPN services. Although there are plenty of free VPN services in the market, it is not always advisable to go for free VPN services. That’s because they have speed limitations and the amount of data you can use monthly. Moreover, you could be paying for free VPN services with your personal data. That’s why the best option would be to choose the paid VPN service. They don’t have speed and data capacity limitations.

Price

If you choose to go with the paid VPN for Android, then you need to factor in its price. You need to choose a VPN that suits your budget. Different VPN service providers charge different prices for their VPN services. That’s why you need to compare the prices of different providers and see which one you are comfortable with. But as always, you get what you pay for. High-quality VPNs come with plenty of benefits. So if the price is not an issue for you, then you can go for the best VPN with a competitive price.

Speed

Speed is also another crucial thing that you must be keen on when choosing a VPN. Speed matters in all aspects of VPN usage, including during streaming, downloading, etc. While VPNs can slightly reduce your speed due to the fact that they reroute connections, there are others that you will not even notice. You can opt for a free trial to test the actual connection speed before you commit your money.

Ease of use

Another thing with VPNs is that some of them require technical knowledge, while others don’t. So, if you are new to the VPN world, it is advisable to choose a VPN that doesn’t require any technical knowledge and is easy to use.

Security and privacy

Of course, you are considering using a VPN for security and privacy reasons. For privacy reasons, the VPN provider shouldn’t keep any logs, because otherwise, your data will still be stored by your VPN service provider. This is something that you don’t want when using your VPN.

The VPN’s encryption protocol is usually determined by how difficult it is to crack the encrypted data. The majority of VPNs use OpenVPN, but others do not. But it is advisable to choose a VPN service provider that uses OpenVPN.

