You must be wondering what GIS data is, but before explaining it, let us give you an example of an occurrence where we encounter GIS data in our daily lives.

When you book a car for yourself on an app, you can see the progress of the car with the help of a mini-map on your phone. The same thing happens when the delivery personnel brings you the food you ordered.

It is possible to keep track of their movements with the help of a satellite that revolves around the Earth. This satellite takes pictures or captures videos and sends that information to the device.

This entire process is made possible by GIS which expands to form a Geographic Information System. The data that is deciphered from this information is known as GIS data. Let us find out about it in detail.

What is GIS data?

This system is responsible for taking pictures of the earth’s surface and displaying the same on various devices at any corner of the world. Many establishments and organizations are benefitted from this.

The GIS data usually works well with the help of a person or object’s location. That being said, it can display other details like the traffic in a particular area, types of vegetation of a location, color of soil, etc.

How does GIS data benefit us?

The most obvious thing that we benefit from GIS data is getting a heads up about the amount of traffic that a particular road may have. We can then use an alternative route to reach our destination without wasting time.

But, GIS is capable of giving us so much more. The system can also provide us with information about an individual, their address, as well as income.

Moreover, we can also find out information about the pollution of an area or which areas are more prone to storms. Thus, the list of benefits that we are offered by GIS data is never-ending.

Types of GIS data

The system is so advanced that it can even give you the population demographics of an area. Apart from that, the data can be divided into a few types.

Cartographic data

The system primarily uses location to analyze this kind of data. Various information about rivers, mountains, schools, etc. is displayed on a map and uploaded on the system.

Photographic data

This involves taking aerial pictures of the surface of the earth and analyzing those pictures to give information about the various features that turn up in them.

Digital data

This type of data usually consists of information regarding various locations. For example, the data can show you the nearest location of a town or village. It can also give you information about forests and hill stations.

Conclusion

GIS data makes us realize where technology has taken us. We can keep an eye on everything that walks on the earth’s surface, and even the ones that are stagnant.

Photo by Kaique Rocha from Pexels