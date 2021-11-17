Wireless medical alert systems are products offering peace of mind to aging adults. They help to give them freedom to live safely and independently. Medical alert devices are not new. They have been available for decades in traditional landline versions that consist of a base station connected to a phone line.

The base station dials up to three pre-programmed telephone numbers once the alarm is activated. Activation happens when someone presses the help button on the wristband or necklace pendant. Sometimes, activation is automatic in case of a fall.

A medical alert system is different from other personal emergency response systems (PERS) like Life Alert. This is so because designers do it specifically for seniors rather than all adults. Wireless medical alerts do not depend on landline telephone service. They use wireless connectivity to connect the central station with the pendant or wristband worn by the user.

Choosing a medical alert system

Medical alert systems for seniors are becoming more available in the marketplace. However, the choices can be overwhelming if you do not know what to look for when comparing different products.

Here is important information for guidance:

These systems must have a base station with a voice-dial feature that allows you to call your family members directly. This way you will feel more confident that someone is going to stay on the line with your loved one until help arrives.

It should also provide wellness check-ins, weather alerts and more. Therefore, these are important aspects to look into.

Compare the costs before settling for your medical alert system and go for the most affordable option. Take advantage of promos and price waivers to save on your system.

Beware of free subscriptions and know when billing starts. There is a new, growing concern where many people subscribe for “free” services, but then they start getting bills for the system.

The majority of these products use an existing telephone line or cellular network to make calls. Therefore, there will not be an additional expense to the user.

Caution when using medical alert systems for seniors!

Despite the help that comes with medical alert devices, you should always exercise caution when using them. Here are scenarios that should make you think more about how best to use these systems for your seniors:

If they have fallen, it could take them longer than the 30-second response time to connect with the system. The person can press their help button until their 100th birthday. However, if incapacitation happens occurs after a fall, it might be difficult or impossible for them to make the call. When people cannot go outside to get help by themselves, it might be a problem they are feeling ill or have fallen in their garden. While indoor, no-worry zones are available with the system. Therefore, all it takes is one time stepping out of the zone for things to get dangerous quickly. As people get older and stop driving, they will no longer be able to go out for groceries or other errands on their own. It is good for children to check in with their parents from time to time just to make sure that they are doing okay. Even if the parent insists that everything is fine, it is important to check-in and make sure that they are not becoming housebound. When aging adults pose a danger to themselves or others, it is time to consider other options.

Wireless medical alert systems for seniors and other medical alert devices can be used along with a cane, walker or wheelchair. This enables seniors to go about their normal activities without having to worry about whether or not help will be available in case of emergencies. Having a wireless device to call for help will give senior citizens the security they need to enjoy their retirement years.

Final Thoughts

Wireless medical alert systems for seniors offer the elderly a means of contact when they need help from professional caretakers. These alert systems for seniors help those who find themselves in a situation where they cannot reach their phone or any other communication device. In such cases, seniors will use wireless medical alerts to call for help. This happens by notifying the numbers that they provide after they activate the system.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement

Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels