After designing an impressive app, it’s unrealistic to expect it to just thrive in the marketplace. These days, consumers are exposed to so many options and alternatives that it’s impossible for them to make a choice. You have to curate a distinctive and unique name and image of the company or the product. In other words, you need to create awareness and retain loyal customers. A logo is an important part of your brand identity. It’s the first thing that people get to see. The logo has to be unforgettable.

The app logo might seem unimportant, but it manages to grab attention. It’s a tiny piece of branding that looks attractive and stands out. Most importantly, the logo communicates the core essence of the application. As you can imagine, developing a suitable logo for your mobile application is one of the most important things you can do. It’s the first thing that gets noticed and will convince people to install the app. If you’re still not convinced that the logo holds immense importance, keep on reading.

The main reasons why a mobile app logo is important

When developing a mobile app, a business has to identify ways to make it stand out in the crowd and deliver an unparalleled experience. In this sense, it’s recommended to offer a user-centric design, personalize the app’s user experience, and choose the best logo for the mobile app. The logo is an important part of building a successful business and brand. This is why creating a logo should be a top priority.

Establishing a trusted brand behind your business

Any product needs strong branding so that people choose it without hesitating. A logo will help build a familiar brand. Basically, a simple image can transform into a powerful tool that embodies the positive qualities of your brand. Users will automatically think about your company when using the mobile app. The logo isn’t hard to recognize and, with time, it will become synonymous with your application. So, show the public that you’re an organized, professional company. Have a business that you can be proud of.

The simpler the logo is, the easier it will be to remember. Take the Facebook logo as an example. It features a simple, effortless design, with the white lowercase font on a blue background. The visual representation speaks for itself. If you have no design experience at all, hire professional logo designer and get the project done immediately. You have guarantee that you’ll have a professional image you can proudly stand behind.

Facilitating growth

If you have a logo, you can use it across other apps and products as your business starts to grow. It will boost your customer base. Without a logo, there’s no real business, so you won’t come across as a reliable and trustworthy company. If your messaging is consistent across words, design, offerings, and perspective, you’ll be able to secure long-term relationships with clients. Increased brand awareness leads to business growth. When done right, brand awareness can skyrocket your organization’s position.

The mobile app logo is the first thing that people look for, so you shouldn’t disappoint them. If you don’t have one, don’t be disappointed that your brand isn’t at the top of their minds. Release the first beta version of your logo and get honest feedback. Preface the test with a detailed scenario of your target audience. Ask several questions to see what people like and what they don’t. Use their suggestions to make the logo more appealing. There’s always room for improvement.

Protecting your intellectual property

As soon as you come up with an eye-catching logo, you can trademark it. It’s a great way to protect your intellectual property. If the mobile app logo is original and it’s not misleading or offensive, you won’t be denied a trademark. Obtaining a registered trademark will allow you to use the symbol in conjunction with your assets. No one can use your logo. If that happens, you have the right to take legal action against infringers.

According to industry specialists, consumers are heavily influenced by business trademark names and logos. Registering your logo for a trademark is advantageous because it gives your priority to use the mark, you have the power to use anyone that deploys it without permission, and you can launch the app in an international market. Make sure that your logo is conceptually, phonetically, and structurally different from others.

What to consider when designing a logo for your mobile app

The logo grows into a visual symbol for the representation of your brand. Unlike an icon, it doesn’t have shape restrictions. It’s more of a free space. What you need to understand is that the mobile app logo can be any shape, color, or dimension. The logo must be:

Simple

Distinct

Relevant

Memorable

Scalable

Versatile

Qualitative

Intelligible

It’s a good idea to analyze your competitor’s logos. This way, you can discover what they’re doing well and identify strategic advantages. What’s more, you can establish what elements you should reject; perhaps your design reminds customers of your competitor’s logo. Narrow down your list of competitors. It’s of paramount importance to take into account your indirect contenders as well. Your aim is to make your business stand out in the crowded marketplace. Don’t attempt to mimic an established brand. While it’s okay to take inspiration, there’s a huge difference between inspiration and imitation.

Equally important, the logo should comply with the app store guidelines. A logo doesn’t exist by itself, meaning that it needs to fit into an interface. It should be remarkable, but the logo should line up with the rest of the icons. Check the rules ahead of time and avoid possible complications. The Google Play store poses certain requirements in terms of style, animation, components, patterns, layouts, usability, and so on. You might be required to make small changes, but at least you won’t have to come up with a different design. After you’re done making the changes, that’s it.

