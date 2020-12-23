ZINGR – local house party app to make friends near me with similar interests

Meeting people isnt a very easy thing to do during the lockdown, but for luckily there are many social and dating apps to help us. While most of us want to search for like-minded people, sometimes we need to first figure out what exactly our interests are before looking for them in others.

Take some time to think about what it is that motivates you, excites you, or makes you think about spending time on it. Once you’ve figured out your interests, the next thing you need is a great site that gets you that perfect setup so that you can easily meet and chat with someone based on those interests.

Finding a stranger who’s all-ears and willing to listen to whatever you have to say for as long as you want can be a challenge without the right tools. Local app ZINGR is one of the best apps you should try for connecting with people around you with similar interests. This social network helps users discover nearby people so they can can share videos, photos, stories and more with their local communities. This app is great for making new friends with similar hobbies and interest or for just chatting up nearby strangers.

Connect people nearby to find new friends

Based on your interests and current location, ZINGR uses nearby hashtags to recommend like-minded people around you. This app use GPS to get your location and to show you the nearest people as well as the most trending posts in your city. This is a great way to connect people around you and to know what is happening nearby.

ZINGR is simple to use; if you would like to connect people who, for example love to play PlayStation, just add some hashtags with #playstasion and the app will discover local people who are into gaming as well. It is a quick and easy way to find new friends who love to do the same things and/or meet them in real life.

ZINGR – House party app to find local friends during Covid-19

As we all know, the coronavirus pandemic has closed night clubs, bars, and restaurants and cancelled most of events. However, it’s also given rise to private parties and virtual gatherings are pretty viral. People are searching for other ways to have fun and connect.

A lot of people during the pandemic have used popular hashtag #houseparty on social networks to meet people for a private party. This hashtag is also popular on ZINGR. Local, in-person private parties are forbidden by many local governments during the pandemic as it is one of the key ways in how Coronavirus is spread. ZINGR is an alternative that hopes to provide a virtual approach to meeting and mingling.

ZINGR app is maybe one of the best apps to find new local friends; however, during the quarantining, stay-at-home, and isolation, people should follow the recommendations and stay safe at home. The CEO of ZINGR Kęstutis Gedaitis hopes that the most trending worldwide hashtag #houseparty will be replaced by #stayhome and people will stay at home and use social apps to communicate with their family and friends online during the lockdown, as this is one of the best and safest ways.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.