Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories Reviews

1More PistonBuds Pro with ANC review

Advertisements
3.8
Design
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Audio
Battery
The PistonBuds Pro from 1More are a pair of budget friendly earbuds with ANC and fantastic battery life that are sure to please for the $70 price. The only downside at this price point is the occasional Bluetooth drop out.
Advertisements
By Jason England

The PistonBuds lineup has always been a heavy hitter for 1More. They usually offer the best bang for your buck from the brand and I was happy when 1More sent out a pair of its latest, the PistonBuds Pro for review. I’ve been using them for the past few weeks and I’m impressed at what these buds are capable of for less than $70.

Design

The PistonBuds Pro features a couple of lightweight earbuds housed in a compact case. Overall, the case feels a little cheap but rugged enough to stand up to date to day use. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging, but no support for wireless charging, which is not much of a surprise at this price point.

1More has included four sets of ear tips, and to my surprise, I was able to find a pair that works well with my smaller than average ears. This is usually a challenge for me with most earbuds, but thanks to the variety of ear tips provided and the size of the PistonBuds Pro, I was able to wear them comfortably for hours.

Features

For a budget pair of earbuds, the PistonBuds Pro pack in some premium features. The most prominent is active noise cancellation, along with a pass through mode. There’s also a wind noise resistance mode, low latency gaming mode, IPX5 water resistance, and a sensor that automatically pauses music when you remove an earbud.

Additionally, the PistonBuds Pro use touch-sensitive buttons to control music playback. 1More made the smart decision here to require a double-tap to activate the controls which prevents accidental activation. My only complaint with the touch-sensitive buttons is that they are limited in the actions they can perform, but at least the 1More app allows you to customize them.

The only other drawback is that the Bluetooth connection drops occasionally. It only takes a second to reconnect, but it’s still not ideal.

Audio quality

1More uses the AAC codec, which is common amongst budget earbuds and provides compatibility between Android and iOS. It transmits at a lower bit rate than Qualcomm’s aptX codec, but sounds good nevertheless and provides maximum compatibility.

The PistonBuds Pro sound great for a pair of budget earbuds. They lack some of the depth and texture of premium headphones that will cost you three times as much, but at this price, they sound pretty darn good. There’s plenty of bass with a warm sound signature that’s not piercing to listen to, and with the equalizer built into the app, you can adjust the PistonBuds Pro to sound just how you like. The soundstage and separation could be a little wider, but at this price point, it’s hard to complain.

ANC

QuietMax is 1More’s proprietary active noise cancellation technology capable of canceling up to 38dB in external noise. I found it did a great job of silencing everyday distractions such as the air conditioner and other appliances in my home, as well as noisy lawnmowers. The PistonBuds Pro do a great job of getting you isolated with your favorite music.

Microphone

With remote work still being quite popular, there’s no shortage of Zoom calls or Teams meetings. The PistonBuds Pro feature four mics with AI-powered technology to help suppress noise and amplify your voice.

I took several calls utilizing only one earbud in my ear and I received good feedback. Everyone said my voice sounded clear and loud.

Battery life

1More rates the PistonBuds Pro for 7.5 hours of consecutive playback with ANC disabled and 5 hours with ANC enabled. When paired with the charging case that provides an additional 22.5 hours with noise cancellation or 15 hours with ANC enabled. Compared to some earbuds I’ve reviewed recently, this was a pleasant change.

The PistonBuds Pro have fantastic battery life and I was thrilled to listen to my music for hours on end without any battery anxiety or needing to recharge them. There may be no wireless charging, but at least you can get one hour of playback with only a quick five-minute charge.

Final thoughts

The PistonBuds Pro live up to the lineage of PistonBuds earbuds from 1More. They sound great for the price, offer stellar battery life, include premium features such as ANC and a customizable EQ, and all for an affordable price.

The only real drawback was a couple of hiccups where their Bluetooth connection drops occasionally. Asides from that, the PistonBuds Pro are a great budget pair of Bluetooth earbuds for $70 or less and can be purchased from Amazon or 1More’s website.

Buy from Amazon Buy from 1More

Related

SimpliSafe’s new lineup shines led by the Wireless Indoor Cam and 24/7 protection

Reviews
I've been a longtime SimpliSafe user. The company offers great, monitored...
Read more

Hands-On: Proscenic L40 Smart Lock

Reviews
I've had the opportunity review Proscenic devices in the past and...
Read more

Google Pixel Fold review

Phone Reviews
Foldables have a new segment of the Android market. While Samsung...
Read more

Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex review

Accessories Reviews
If you're in search of a new pair of headphones to...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

1More PistonBuds Pro with ANC review

Accessories Reviews
The PistonBuds Pro from 1More are a pair of budget friendly earbuds with ANC and fantastic battery life that are sure to please for the $70 price. The only downside at this price point is the occasional Bluetooth drop out.
Read more

Athom launches Homey Pro, now shipping globally

News and Rumors
Athom has commenced shipping Homey Pro Smart Home Hub to different locations worldwide. In a release dated 3rd August, 2023, the company said the...
Read more

Best Buy to offer Google Pixel repairs

News and Rumors
There is a new deal that brings both Google and Best Buy together in order to do in-store repairs from Best Buy’s stable. This...
Read more

Latest Omdia Report: smartphone shipments decline for eight consecutive quarter

News and Rumors
Smartphone shipments continue to decline year in year out even for companies that are known to be biggest among smartphone manufacturers. Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi,...
Read more

Moto RAZR+ review

Phone Reviews
If you grew up in your formidable early 20s around the early 2000s, you hold a particular tech spot in your heart for the...
Read more

UMIDIGI set to launch A15 and G5 series this quarter

News and Rumors
UMIDIGI is set to release its new smartphone series, the A15 Series and G5 Series, in the third quarter. These series feature...
Read more
Jason England
Just a guy who loves gadgets, Android, photography, movies, and TV. Sometimes I get the chance to write about them.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

1More PistonBuds Pro with ANC review

The PistonBuds Pro from 1More are a pair of budget friendly earbuds with ANC and fantastic battery life that are sure to please for the $70 price. The only downside at this price point is the occasional Bluetooth drop out.

Athom launches Homey Pro, now shipping globally

©