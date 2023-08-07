1More PistonBuds Pro with ANC review

The PistonBuds lineup has always been a heavy hitter for 1More. They usually offer the best bang for your buck from the brand and I was happy when 1More sent out a pair of its latest, the PistonBuds Pro for review. I’ve been using them for the past few weeks and I’m impressed at what these buds are capable of for less than $70.

Design

The PistonBuds Pro features a couple of lightweight earbuds housed in a compact case. Overall, the case feels a little cheap but rugged enough to stand up to date to day use. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging, but no support for wireless charging, which is not much of a surprise at this price point.

1More has included four sets of ear tips, and to my surprise, I was able to find a pair that works well with my smaller than average ears. This is usually a challenge for me with most earbuds, but thanks to the variety of ear tips provided and the size of the PistonBuds Pro, I was able to wear them comfortably for hours.

Features

For a budget pair of earbuds, the PistonBuds Pro pack in some premium features. The most prominent is active noise cancellation, along with a pass through mode. There’s also a wind noise resistance mode, low latency gaming mode, IPX5 water resistance, and a sensor that automatically pauses music when you remove an earbud.

Additionally, the PistonBuds Pro use touch-sensitive buttons to control music playback. 1More made the smart decision here to require a double-tap to activate the controls which prevents accidental activation. My only complaint with the touch-sensitive buttons is that they are limited in the actions they can perform, but at least the 1More app allows you to customize them.

The only other drawback is that the Bluetooth connection drops occasionally. It only takes a second to reconnect, but it’s still not ideal.

Audio quality

1More uses the AAC codec, which is common amongst budget earbuds and provides compatibility between Android and iOS. It transmits at a lower bit rate than Qualcomm’s aptX codec, but sounds good nevertheless and provides maximum compatibility.

The PistonBuds Pro sound great for a pair of budget earbuds. They lack some of the depth and texture of premium headphones that will cost you three times as much, but at this price, they sound pretty darn good. There’s plenty of bass with a warm sound signature that’s not piercing to listen to, and with the equalizer built into the app, you can adjust the PistonBuds Pro to sound just how you like. The soundstage and separation could be a little wider, but at this price point, it’s hard to complain.

ANC

QuietMax is 1More’s proprietary active noise cancellation technology capable of canceling up to 38dB in external noise. I found it did a great job of silencing everyday distractions such as the air conditioner and other appliances in my home, as well as noisy lawnmowers. The PistonBuds Pro do a great job of getting you isolated with your favorite music.

Microphone

With remote work still being quite popular, there’s no shortage of Zoom calls or Teams meetings. The PistonBuds Pro feature four mics with AI-powered technology to help suppress noise and amplify your voice.

I took several calls utilizing only one earbud in my ear and I received good feedback. Everyone said my voice sounded clear and loud.

Battery life

1More rates the PistonBuds Pro for 7.5 hours of consecutive playback with ANC disabled and 5 hours with ANC enabled. When paired with the charging case that provides an additional 22.5 hours with noise cancellation or 15 hours with ANC enabled. Compared to some earbuds I’ve reviewed recently, this was a pleasant change.

The PistonBuds Pro have fantastic battery life and I was thrilled to listen to my music for hours on end without any battery anxiety or needing to recharge them. There may be no wireless charging, but at least you can get one hour of playback with only a quick five-minute charge.

Final thoughts

The PistonBuds Pro live up to the lineage of PistonBuds earbuds from 1More. They sound great for the price, offer stellar battery life, include premium features such as ANC and a customizable EQ, and all for an affordable price.

The only real drawback was a couple of hiccups where their Bluetooth connection drops occasionally. Asides from that, the PistonBuds Pro are a great budget pair of Bluetooth earbuds for $70 or less and can be purchased from Amazon or 1More’s website.

Buy from Amazon Buy from 1More