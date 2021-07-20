Acekool Stand Mixer review

During the pandemic many of us were bitten by the baking bug. You know who you are, and there are a lot of you. I’m looking at all of you, filling up our social media feeds with pictures of your sourdough adventures.

What may have started as a way to kill some time or wipe out boredom may have turned into a new hobby or full-blown obsession for some of us.

As with all new hobbies, there is always some new way to enhance it by acquiring a new tool or gadget. When it comes to baking, there is nothing as quintessential as the stand mixer. Thankfully, our friends over at Acekool sent us one of their latest for us to review.

Key Features

Included dough hook, mixing beater, and whisk

Dishwasher safe bowl and accessories

Large 7.5-quart stainless steel bowl

Quiet operation

Suction cup feet for stability

Three-year warranty

Design

The first thing I noticed about the Acekool Stand Mixer was how light it was when pulling it out of the box. Both the mixer itself and the 7.5-quart stainless steel bowl are deceptively light. However, as I would find out, this goes a long way in making things much easier to handle.

Since the bowl is so lightweight, it won’t feel heavy when moving around as it becomes filled with ingredients. Moreover, cleaning it by hand is also much easier.

If you’re someone who doesn’t like cluttered countertops, then the equally lightweight body of the Acekool Stand Mixer makes it easy to move and store away until you need it.

Also great, the suction cups on the bottom ensure that it stays in place when you’re working with thick mixes.

The controls on the Acekool Stand Mixer are as simple as can be; there is only one dial that controls speed and there’s a lever to lift up the head of the mixer. This makes it convenient to operate and all the controls worked just as they should.

The only complaint I have about the design is for the ring of light around the dial. It will flash constantly while the unit is plugged in with the head of the mixer in the down position. The only way to disable it is to unplug it completely or lift the head up.

Most of the time I had to unplug the Acekool Stand Mixer because the incessant blinking was so annoying. In the end this is a minor complaint and it’s not like leaving it unplugged is a huge inconvenience.

How well does the Acekool Stand Mixer work?

In a word, wonderfully. Over the past few weeks, I’ve put the Acekool Stand Mixer to work baking a handful of things, like this delicious banana bread recipe, and it has performed perfectly.

I had some concerns that the lightweight mixer might not be steady under load, but it never rocked or budged an inch. Everything was smooth as silk and I’m sure the suction cup feet were a big help here.





My one criticism would be that I wish it went a little slower at the lowest speed. However, this is a mixer after all, and even at this somewhat faster speed, it didn’t seem to have any negative effects on anything I baked, nor did it make a mess.

Final Thoughts

If you’re a long-time baker, or if you just recently dipped your toes in the proverbial waters, a stand mixer could be just the thing you need. At a price of $120, or even cheaper if you clip the $25 off coupon on Amazon, the Acekool Stand Mixer is a fantastic bargain.

It’s lightweight, powerful, comes with three different mixing accessories, and has a large bowl for making bread, cakes, or large batches of cookies. I still wish there was a way to disable the blinking light, but for the price, it’s something I’m willing to work around.

Buy from Amazon Buy from Acekool