Find out if the Amazfit GTR 3 deserves to be your next smart wearable

The Amazfit GTR 3 features a 1.39-inch display and weighs only 32g. This smart wearable has a biometric sensor to help track your health. The Amazfit GTR 3 has over 100 watch faces, Alexa built-in, and runs on their own proprietary Zepp OS. Check out our review to see if this wearable is right for you.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.