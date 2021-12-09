Find out if the Amazfit GTR 3 deserves to be your next smart wearable

Advertisements
Reviews

4
By Steve Smith

The Amazfit GTR 3 features a 1.39-inch display and weighs only 32g. This smart wearable has a biometric sensor to help track your health. The Amazfit GTR 3 has over 100 watch faces, Alexa built-in, and runs on their own proprietary Zepp OS. Check out our review to see if this wearable is right for you.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Steve Smith
Steve's affinity for tech started at a very young age. When not playing around with some type of device, he can be found reading or researching the latest tech info. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, running, hiking, and keeping up with the Miami Dolphins.

