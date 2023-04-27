Amber X review

The Amber X is a personal data storage device that provides a secure and easy-to-use way to store and access your data. Designed as a personal cloud, it lets users automatically backup files across mobile and desktop clients, and allows for sharing with others.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Amber X.

Noteworthy Features

512GB SSD Storage (expandable via USB/card reader)

Compact design

Mobile and desktop apps

No monthly access or storage fees

Access files, including streaming video

Gallery















Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Amber X provides a personal cloud storage solution that allows you to store and access your data from anywhere, without relying on third-party services. Designed to be secure, it boasts end-to-end encryption that ensures your data is protected from unauthorized access. It also has built-in firewalls and anti-virus software to protect against cyber attacks.

The Amber X is user-friendly, with a simple setup process and an intuitive interface. You can easily access your data from any device, including smartphones, tablets, and Windows/macOS computers.

The Amber X comes with 512GB of high-speed SSD storage with a USB 3.1 expansion cable and SD card reader. This allows you to store all of your data in one place, without worrying about running out of space.

The Amber X allows you to access your data remotely, so you can access your files from anywhere in the world. It’s like having a massive hard drive with you, regardless of how or where you’re working. Or, if you’re into streaming, you’ll appreciate the re-encoding and ability to view on the go.

Set up personalized access controls, control who has access to your data, or just share files with others. You can set up different access levels for different users.

The Amber X automatically backs up your data, ensuring that you never lose important files. It also allows you to set up automatic backups for specific folders or files. This is a fantastic way to keep your phone from running low on storage space because of all of those photos and videos you capture.

Overall, the Amber X is a secure, easy-to-use, and reliable personal data storage device that provides a great alternative to third-party cloud storage solutions. Its large storage capacity, automatic backup, and personalized access controls make it a great choice for individuals or families who want to store and access their data securely and efficiently.

You can learn more about the Amber X and/or purchase yours for about $200.