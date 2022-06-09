As we covered in another Anker MagGo review recently, the new accessory branding to the Anker portfolio holds some truly compelling devices. The MagSafe compatible devices add unique charging solutions currently exclusively to Apple’s handsets. Anker was kind enough to allow me time with the Anker MagGo 633 home charger and I can say it’s a solid option.

Design

The Anker MagGo 633 charger’s design is really threefold. The charger is a desktop MagSafe charger, a portable MagSafe power pack, and an AirPods charger. This is combined in a clever power pack that docks into the stand. The AirPod wireless charging is then integrated into the base.

The thoughtful execution of this entire setup is really nice. The MagGo 633 looks great, does multiple functions, and has a solid construction. Anker nailed the design here in my opinion.

Daily performance

The Anker MagGo 633 has become my go-to charger combination for my iPhone. It easily transitions from a home and travel charger with almost no effort. The base has an outstanding balance when you use it at home. When docked, the MagGo 633 connects via pogo pins to create a traditional wired setup.

Once you connect your iPhone via the magnets, the Anker MagGo 633 can charge your device with 7.5-Watts of power. Also thanks to those magnets, you don’t have to properly align this to get the power transfer correct every time. It just lines up seamlessly as the two magnetic rings pull it down. No more fumbling to make sure you have it just right in the middle of the night.

When you need to make sure you have power on the go, the battery pack simply slides out of the rest of the base station. This makes the charger a MagSafe-powered portable bank. All you have to do is “snap” the 633 to the back of your phone and basically forget about it. The charger is now wireless along for the ride keeping your iPhone fully fueled.

While off the dock, the Anker MagGo 633 has 5000mAh of stored charging. This should get the average iPhone around 17 hours of portable power. Same as the dock, the magnetic rings make sure you have it correctly positioned with no fuss.

Let’s not forget about the AirPod charger. As mentioned, the base of the MagGo 633 doubles as a wireless charger for the earbuds. Set down the AirPods in a compatible wireless charging case and you are done. Come back in the morning and have fully recharged AirPods.

Conclusion

The Anker MagGo 633 is a great addition to the Anker lineup for MagSafe phones. Not only does it check the box of MagSafe, but the combination of additional functionality also makes it even better. From the nightstand to the airport, the MagGo 633 covers your charging needs.

The final honorable mentions are the colorways and price of the MagGo 633. You can get the charging dock in three colors: Dolomite White, Interstellar Gray, and Misty Blue. The full retail price of each is $120 via the Anker website or Amazon.