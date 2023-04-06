Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger review

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with PopSockets Grip is a portable battery pack that can be attached to the back of your phone using magnets. It is designed to work seamlessly with PopSockets, a popular phone accessory that provides a comfortable grip and acts as a stand for your device.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger.

Noteworthy Features

Built-in magnet that allows for easy attachment and detachment to your MagSafe-compatible device or case

PopSockets grip provides a comfortable and secure hold on your phone, as well as acting as a stand for hands-free use

5000mAh battery capacity, enough to charge most smartphones at least once

LED lights indicate the battery level and charging status

Compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry with you on-the-go

Gallery

















Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh, which is enough to charge most smartphones at least once. It features a USB-C port for charging the battery itself, as well as a USB-A port for charging your phone or other devices. It also has a LED light that shows the battery level and charging status.

The MagGo is designed to attach to your phone using a magnetic PopSockets Grip. This allows you to easily attach and detach the battery pack from your phone, as well as use it as a stand when you’re watching videos or taking photos. The MagGo also supports wireless charging, so you can charge your phone wirelessly while it’s attached to the battery pack.

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with PopSockets Grip is a convenient and versatile portable battery pack that’s perfect for people who use PopSockets on their phone and want a portable charging solution that’s easy to attach and detach. And even though it’s best paired with an Apple device, you can still tap into the wireless charging with your Android phones, too. You’ll just lose that cool magnetic feature.

You can learn more about the Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger and/or purchase yours for about $70.