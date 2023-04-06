Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories Reviews

Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger review

Advertisements
4.1
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery
The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with PopSockets Grip is a convenient and versatile portable battery pack that's perfect for people who use PopSockets on their phone and want a portable charging solution that's easy to attach and detach. And even though it's best paired with an Apple device, you can still tap into the wireless charging with your Android phones, too. You'll just lose that cool magnetic feature.
Advertisements
By Scott Webster

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with PopSockets Grip is a portable battery pack that can be attached to the back of your phone using magnets. It is designed to work seamlessly with PopSockets, a popular phone accessory that provides a comfortable grip and acts as a stand for your device.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger.

Noteworthy Features

  • Built-in magnet that allows for easy attachment and detachment to your MagSafe-compatible device or case
  • PopSockets grip provides a comfortable and secure hold on your phone, as well as acting as a stand for hands-free use
  • 5000mAh battery capacity, enough to charge most smartphones at least once
  • LED lights indicate the battery level and charging status
  • Compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry with you on-the-go

Gallery

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh, which is enough to charge most smartphones at least once. It features a USB-C port for charging the battery itself, as well as a USB-A port for charging your phone or other devices. It also has a LED light that shows the battery level and charging status.

The MagGo is designed to attach to your phone using a magnetic PopSockets Grip. This allows you to easily attach and detach the battery pack from your phone, as well as use it as a stand when you’re watching videos or taking photos. The MagGo also supports wireless charging, so you can charge your phone wirelessly while it’s attached to the battery pack.

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with PopSockets Grip is a convenient and versatile portable battery pack that’s perfect for people who use PopSockets on their phone and want a portable charging solution that’s easy to attach and detach. And even though it’s best paired with an Apple device, you can still tap into the wireless charging with your Android phones, too. You’ll just lose that cool magnetic feature.

You can learn more about the Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger and/or purchase yours for about $70.

Related

FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 Standing Desk review

Accessories Reviews
The FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Standing Desk Q8 is a...
Read more

Honeydew Sleep Pillows review

Accessories Reviews
Honeydew Sleep is a company that specializes in creating...
Read more

Boulies Master Series Chair review

Accessories Reviews
The Boulies Master series chair is a premium gaming...
Read more

Carlinkit 4.0 CP2A review

Accessories Reviews
Our smartphones have taken over most aspects of our media interactions...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger review

Accessories Reviews
The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with PopSockets Grip is a portable battery pack that can be attached to the back of...
Read more

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and Note 12S smartphones unveiled in Europe

News and Rumors
Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series smartphones in the European Market and now the brand has introduced two new smartphones...
Read more

Vivo T2 and Vivo T2x launching on April 11 in India

News and Rumors
Vivo has officially confirmed the Vivo T2 series will launch in India on April 11 in the Indian market. The Vivo T2...
Read more

FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 Standing Desk review

Accessories Reviews
The FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Standing Desk Q8 is a high-quality standing desk that features a large working surface, wireless charging for your...
Read more

3inuS Introduces the Revolutionary Mechanical Keyboard – KEBOHUB EE01

News and Rumors
3inuS, a manufacturer specializing in top-quality Apple peripherals, has just released a revolutionary mechanical keyboard - the KEBOHUB EE01. The keyboard is designed to...
Read more

Motorola Edge 40 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset debuts in Global Market

News and Rumors
Motorola Edge 40 Pro- the latest premium flagship smartphone from the house of Motorola, though the Edge 40 Pro is the rebadged...
Read more
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger review

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with PopSockets Grip is a portable battery pack that can be attached to the back of...
Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and Note 12S smartphones unveiled in Europe

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G and Note 12S smartphones unveiled in...

©