Anker has recently been creating more and more devices specific to working from home or the traditional workspace. Both the AnkerWork and PowerConf series cover this market.

Anker has been kind enough to use one of the latest PowerConf devices for the last few weeks in the form of the PowerConf H700 headset. Let’s find out how this conferencing headset performs in my real-world review.

Design

Anker isn’t trying to greatly expand the current look and feel of a wireless conferencing headset with the H700. However, the company has done a fantastic job with the fit and finish. The PowerConf H700 is sturdy and has a premium allure about it that you will immediately recognize.

The H700 has a dual earphone with soft padding on each side. This is connected by a headband design that also makes sure you are comfortable with padding there as well. On one side, you are greeted with a rotating mouthpiece that houses the microphone array that is the star of the show for the PowerConf headset.

This rotating feature offers two things. You can set up auto-mute options that if the microphone is vertical it mutes your audio input without having to click a button on your computer screen. The other option is that you can force it past this soft vertical stop and flip the mouthpiece all away around to utilize it on either the right or left side of your head for those that prefer alternate orientation.





PowerConf is a powerhouse

Internally, the PowerConf H700 has multiple voices and noise-cancellation hardware and software to ensure you get one of the best experiences on calls regardless of the environment. The H700 has a dual-microphone array and a dedicated ANC (active noise cancellation) chip to filter incoming noise while making your voice crystal clear.

Controls and software

The PowerConf H700 has several ways to interact with the unit while in use. Just the mute function has three ways to cut the mic. You can flip up the mouthpiece, press the dedicated mute button, or lift the mic-side earcup off your ear.

On the same earpiece, you have the power button that is used to turn the unit on and activate the pairing modes. Pairing can be done with a single device by holding the power button for two seconds. You can then add a second paired device by double-tapping the power button.

The only other button on this side of the H700 is the ANC button. This is used to move between the two profiles for the PowerConf headset. Pressing the ANC button will move from Transparency mode or full Active Noise Cancellation. Transparency lowers the amount of outside interference allowed into the earpiece. This is a nice addition in a standard cubical environment where you may still what to hear the co-worker next to you asking for assistance, etc.

The opposite earpiece has many other iterations for both music and calls. This revolves around a rotating button that covers most of that side of the headset. The main function is as a volume wheel. Turning the wheel back and forth raises and lowers the volume.

Pressing the wheel once pause or resumes music playback. The same single press answers or ends a call. Pressing it twice rejects an incoming call or moves playback forward a track. Triple pressing the wheel moves you to the previous track on music.

The Anker PowerConf H700 can be used via the included USB adapter or by the built-in Bluetooth radio. I’ve found the battery live and general performance is slightly better with the USB adapter, but I’ve had no complaints either way.

Software on your desktop is just as strong as that on the device itself. Anker has an awesome toolkit built into the AnkerWork application. This allows you to tweak the sound settings, run firmware updates on the H700, and even record your meeting for transcription.

The PowerConf H700 is certified to work with many of your online calling platforms. Anker has worked to make sure all the features perform on WebEx, Google Meet, GoToMeeting, FaceTime, and of course Zoom.

Battery life and charging

Anker estimates the PowerConf H700 at around 24 hours of total playback time per charge. I found this to be accurate. I had no issue getting three to four days depending on how calls I took and listening to podcasts while not taking a conference.

The unit we were sent includes the charging stand. This allows for pogo pins to charge the H700 while sitting on your desk via USB-C power to the dock.





If you don’t want to spring for the extra $20 for the stand, the PowerConf H700 still has a dedicated USB-C port. This is a great option for both the wallet and while traveling. It’s much easier to pack this thing away in a bag without the charging station.

Both power inputs support quick charge which is always nice. This gives you three hours of capacity back in just five minutes of charging. A full refuel can be had with either input in under two hours as well.

Conclusion

Anker has another great option for your office environment with the PowerConf H700. With a comfortable build, solid features, and outstanding battery life this headset is a winner. If you’re in the market, it’s harder to find a better option for conference calls.

Cost is just above an impulse purchase but still won’t break the bank. For just the H700 headset, retail is $130. If you want to up the stakes, $150 gets you the headset and the charging dock. Either way, you won’t be disappointed.

