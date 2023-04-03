Boulies Master Series Chair review

The Boulies Master series chair is a premium gaming chair designed for comfort and support during long gaming sessions. Offered in a handful of colorways and materials, it also complements the office quite nicely.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Boulies Master Series Chair .

Noteworthy Features

Measures 27.6 inches (70 cm) wide, 20.5 inches (52 cm) deep, and 50.4 to 53.5 inches (128 to 136 cm) tall, depending on the height adjustment of the seat.

Weight capacity of up to 400 pounds (181 kg), making it suitable for a wide range of users.

Features a steel frame that provides stability and strength, while the premium PU leather upholstery is both durable and easy to clean.

In addition to the adjustable lumbar and headrest pillows, the chair also features a memory foam seat cushion that conforms to your body shape, reducing pressure points and providing enhanced comfort.

The chair’s tilt mechanism allows you to adjust the angle of the seat and backrest independently, so you can find the perfect position for your needs.

The 4D armrests are adjustable in height, depth, angle, and direction, allowing you to find the perfect position for your arms and shoulders.

Equipped with smooth-rolling casters that are suitable for both carpeted and hard floors.

Can be assembled in about 20-30 minutes, and all necessary hardware and tools are included in the package.

Gallery





















Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Boulies Master series chair is designed with ergonomics in mind, with adjustable lumbar and headrest pillows, 4D armrests that can be adjusted in height, depth, angle, and direction, and a tilt function that can be locked in any position up to 155 degrees.

The chair is made with high-quality materials, including a steel frame, premium PU leather, and high-density foam padding, which provide both durability and comfort.

The Boulies Master series chair comes in a variety of color options, so you can choose the one that best fits your style and aesthetic preferences.

The chair is designed to be easy to assemble, with all necessary hardware and tools included in the package. It took me all of about 20 minutes to put ours together; bonus virtual points awarded for providing full-color instructions,

The Boulies Master series chair comes with a warranty that covers defects and other issues that may arise during normal use. I’ll be taking advantage of that given the plastic housing for the hydraulic lift arrived cracked.

The Boulies Master series chair is designed to provide comfort, support, and adjustability for gamers who spend long hours sitting at their desk. With its high-quality construction, customizable features, and easy assembly, it’s a great choice for anyone looking for a premium gaming chair.

I love it in the office setting as I find myself sitting in various positions throughout the day, sometimes leaning back a bit and other times relying on the arm rests as I read. The black looks cool enough with the color accents but doesn’t veer too far into the “gamer” lane.

You can learn more about the Boulies Master Series Chair and/or purchase yours for about $360.