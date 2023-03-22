Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories Reviews

Review: Campfire Audio Orbit

Advertisements
4
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery
Audio
We really like these earbuds especially from an audiophile perspective. They have a wonderful sound that can be tuned via the in-app settings, and they're very comfortable. Unfortunately, at $250 they face some pretty tough competition from products that pack more features.
Advertisements
By Abhinav Fating

One of the biggest names in wired in-ear monitors, Campfire Audio, recently released its first truly wireless earbuds in the form of the Orbit. It’s an unexpected move and we were quite surprised to hear about this wireless product as it’s usually known for its premium wired devices which can be considered expensive at $1,500 and higher.

The Campfire Audio Orbit comes with a very attractive color combo of beige (exterior) and mint-celadon (interior). The earbuds boast a custom 10mm full-range dynamic driver which offers exceptionally good and rich detail sound. The Campfire Audio Orbit has a very compact and comfortable design which ensures day-long wear without any hiccups.

How does this perform in our testing? Do we recommend them at this price? Listen to the podcast and/or read our review.

What is the Campfire Audio Orbit?

The Campfire Audio Orbit are a pair of true wireless earbuds designed with audiophiles in mind. They have an incredible sound, customizable EQ settings, and great build quality. Throw in USB-C and wireless charging, multiple eartip types and sizes, and a long-lasting battery and you’ve got a winner.

Gallery

Noteworthy Features

  • Compact and comfortable design
  • 10mm drivers
  • USB-C and Qi charging
  • IPX5 water resistant
  • SBC, AAC, AptX Adaptive codecs
  • EQ settings and button toggling in mobile app

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Thoughts and Conclusion

We really like these earbuds especially from an audiophile perspective. They have a wonderful sound that can be tuned via the in-app settings, and they’re very comfortable. Unfortunately, at $250 they face some pretty tough competition from products that pack more features.

There’s no Active Noise Cancellation or ambient listening mode, two features we come to see quite a bit in pricier earbuds. Also, with no
in-ear detection, you may accidentally use more battery than intended.

While you can adjust the EQ in the mobile app the various options are only numbered and do nothing to tell you what to expect. Similarly, we appreciate the breadth of options for the touch controls, but we’d like to adjust them. And with no option for digital assistants we’re unable to quickly access Google Assistant.

If it sounds like we’re trying to pick on the Campfire Audio Orbits, we’re not. We do love them quite a bit and think they definitely have a place for the right person.

If your main concern is music quality and you value battery life and comfort, then these are a no-brain decision. But, if you’re shopping with a particular budget and looking at bullet points, you’ll find others with a longer list.

Where to buy the Campfire Audio Orbit wireless earbuds

The Campfire Audio Orbit truly wireless earbuds retails at $249 and comes in a mixture of beige and mint color option. The earbuds are available for purchase through the manufacturer’s website.

Related

Review: Govee LED Strip Light M1

Accessories Reviews
The Govee LED Strip Light M1 is a smart...
Read more

Review: Buddy Beat

Accessories Reviews
The Buddy Beat Light is a wearable speaker and...
Read more

Review: Kensington SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Mobile Dock with Qi Charging

Accessories Reviews
The SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Mobile Dock is...
Read more

Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless (2nd Gen) review

Accessories Reviews
Master & Dynamic has gained a reputation for its...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Review: Campfire Audio Orbit

Accessories Reviews
One of the biggest names in wired in-ear monitors, Campfire Audio, recently released its first truly wireless earbuds in the form of the Orbit....
Read more

Podcast: Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger

Podcast
Check out episode 402 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger. About the Anker &...
Read more

BLUETTI AC300: The Ultimate Portable Power Station for Home, Work, and Play

News and Rumors
BLUETTI, a company committed to delivering sustainable green energy storage solutions, is offering a limited-time sale on its first modular power station...
Read more

Jabra unveiled affordable Elite 4 TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

News and Rumors
Popular audio brand Jabra introduced its new Jabra Elite 4 affordable TWS earbuds. The latest addition to its flagship Elite lineup comes...
Read more

Impact of in-game microtransactions on problem gambling and potential for GamStop self-exclusion to mitigate harm on Android games

News and Rumors
Editor Note: This post is done in collaboration with GamStop and should not be considered an editorial...
Read more

Review: Govee LED Strip Light M1

Accessories Reviews
The Govee LED Strip Light M1 is a smart LED strip light that can be controlled through a mobile app or a...
Read more
Abhinav Fating
Abhinav is a tech enthusiast who finds it difficult to hold his excitement when it comes to the latest gadgets. He holds a degree in Engineering and is obsessed with smartphones and Laptops. When he is not writing, you will find him scrolling memes on Instagram.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Review: Campfire Audio Orbit (Podcast)

Review: Campfire Audio Orbit

One of the biggest names in wired in-ear monitors, Campfire Audio, recently released its first truly wireless earbuds in the form of the Orbit....

Podcast: Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger

©