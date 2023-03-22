Review: Campfire Audio Orbit

One of the biggest names in wired in-ear monitors, Campfire Audio, recently released its first truly wireless earbuds in the form of the Orbit. It’s an unexpected move and we were quite surprised to hear about this wireless product as it’s usually known for its premium wired devices which can be considered expensive at $1,500 and higher.

The Campfire Audio Orbit comes with a very attractive color combo of beige (exterior) and mint-celadon (interior). The earbuds boast a custom 10mm full-range dynamic driver which offers exceptionally good and rich detail sound. The Campfire Audio Orbit has a very compact and comfortable design which ensures day-long wear without any hiccups.

How does this perform in our testing? Do we recommend them at this price? Listen to the podcast and/or read our review.

What is the Campfire Audio Orbit?

The Campfire Audio Orbit are a pair of true wireless earbuds designed with audiophiles in mind. They have an incredible sound, customizable EQ settings, and great build quality. Throw in USB-C and wireless charging, multiple eartip types and sizes, and a long-lasting battery and you’ve got a winner.

Noteworthy Features

Compact and comfortable design

10mm drivers

USB-C and Qi charging

IPX5 water resistant

SBC, AAC, AptX Adaptive codecs

EQ settings and button toggling in mobile app

Thoughts and Conclusion

We really like these earbuds especially from an audiophile perspective. They have a wonderful sound that can be tuned via the in-app settings, and they’re very comfortable. Unfortunately, at $250 they face some pretty tough competition from products that pack more features.

There’s no Active Noise Cancellation or ambient listening mode, two features we come to see quite a bit in pricier earbuds. Also, with no

in-ear detection, you may accidentally use more battery than intended.

While you can adjust the EQ in the mobile app the various options are only numbered and do nothing to tell you what to expect. Similarly, we appreciate the breadth of options for the touch controls, but we’d like to adjust them. And with no option for digital assistants we’re unable to quickly access Google Assistant.

If it sounds like we’re trying to pick on the Campfire Audio Orbits, we’re not. We do love them quite a bit and think they definitely have a place for the right person.

If your main concern is music quality and you value battery life and comfort, then these are a no-brain decision. But, if you’re shopping with a particular budget and looking at bullet points, you’ll find others with a longer list.

Where to buy the Campfire Audio Orbit wireless earbuds

The Campfire Audio Orbit truly wireless earbuds retails at $249 and comes in a mixture of beige and mint color option. The earbuds are available for purchase through the manufacturer’s website.