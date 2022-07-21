DEEBOT X1 Plus Robotic Vacuum review

Robot vacuum cleaners have come a long way over the last few years. We’ve seen improvements in suction power, the addition of mopping functionality, automatic cleaning, obstacle avoidance and much more. Today’s smart vacuums are incredibly sophisticated products.

The DEEBOT X1 Plus is a top-of-the-line experience that pulls together many of the best features and capabilities in robotic vacuuming. It’s among the most powerful on the market with up to 5,000Pa of suction, camera and laser assisted mapping, automatic emptying, and mopping functionality.

I’ve been using one of these for the last month or so and have come to truly appreciate its versatility. Here are some of my thoughts for the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Plus.

Key ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS Features

Automatic dust collection

3.2l dust bag capacity

TrueMapping 2.0 navigation

Obstacle avoidance

Voice control (“Hey Yiko”)

5000Pa vacuum level

Three cleaning modes (Automatic, Custom, Area)

Three levels of water adjustment

240ml water tank

5200mAh battery

The installation was really easy and straight-forward. There’s a great starting guide included in the box that will help you get started with your new X1 Plus system, which connects wirelessly on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks.

I had some minor trouble connecting at first but after resetting my router, everything worked just fine. The entire process took about 10 minutes and I think the issue could have been avoided on my end.

Mapping consists of the vacuum going around your house, collecting data from various points. You can watch it do its job by monitoring the explorer robot in the app. The first time it runs it takes a little longer than the standard session as it tries to feel out boundaries and obstacles.

The X1 is a device that uses video and physical sensors to see where walls, doors or potential obstructions are. Once it completes the first quick map of your area you get an accurate representation in three-dimensional space.

The app offers a variety of tools that can help you create boundaries and set up no-go zones. You also merge rooms together or split them into multiple areas. Also great, you can store up to three floors so it can be used in basements and upstairs.

I have a dog that hates all vacuums, hair dryers, can openers, and their noises. The DEEBOT X1 Plus is surprisingly quiet and, thus far, has not bothered my beloved canine. She seems to be fine with its measured and quiet behavior.

Even when adjusting for different heights of carpet and rugs the vacuum seems to stay relatively quiet. Where it does get noisy is in the automatic emptying of the contents into the dustbin. But, even then, you can set quiet hours so that it doesn’t dump itself while naps are taking place or the family is in bed for the night.

I love when I can use my voice to start a process or automation; I really love it when it’s tied to Google Assistant. While that’s not available here, I do appreciate that I can say, “Hey Yiko” to wake up the X1.

Once you say wake it up you can tell your cleaner how much area needs to be cleaned or pick specific rooms from your map. This is perfect for times when you just need an area cleaned instead of a whole room.

The mobile app is packed with settings and customizations. It’s about as intuitive as one might hope; I found it easy to navigate and understand. It took no time to learn how to manage maps, check battery levels, look at run history, toggle mopping and vacuum modes, and so much more.

The X1 Plus also has a video manager feature that will allow you to view its built-in camera from the app. In fact, you can even make voice calls through it or speak with people in the room. Similarly, it will also do a home patrol in case you need to see if something’s going on when you’re not around.

All in all, the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Plus works fantastic. It’s incredibly easy to set up and configure and there are tons of options to work with in the app.

Cleaning is fast, efficient, and quiet and it handles mopping just as well as it vacuums. Whether cleaning a room, an area, or the entire floor, it goes about its business without so much as a hiccup.

You’ll pay a fair amount of money for the experience to be sure. But, when you compare its feature set against others in the space, you will find that the DEEBOT X1 Plus is among the best options on the market.

Learn more about this robot vacuum, and others from Deebot, at the manufacturer’s website where you can currently purchase it for about $850.