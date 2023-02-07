Review EDIFIER HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds (Podcast)

Edifier comes a long way, from the budget range to the premium one Edifier offers a variety of audio products that showcases design excellence and technological innovation. And the EDIFIER HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds’ latest product from audio specialists is no exception. In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the EDIFIER HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds.

EDIFIER HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds feature wing doors of the super GT-inspired eye grabbler design and offer H+ special game sound effects which take the gaming experience to the next level. What are its complete features, how do they perform, is it good for gaming or not, and is it worth purchasing? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What are the EDIFIER HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds

The Hecate GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds deliver clear high quality audio and look sweet doing it. Plus, these fit right in with your cyberpunk cosplay. You’ll hear every footstep and frag at zero delay thanks to Game Mode which delivers 60ms low latency. Paired with the Edifier Connect app you can dial in that perfect sound that will be as personal as the awesome streaming setup you have and the GX07’s even throw in RGB lighting.

Gallery

Features

Unique design with RGB lighting effects enhances your gaming vibe

Game mode with specially tuned H+ sound effect and 60ms low latency

Hybrid ANC technology (-38dB) with ambient sound mode

Dual-Mic ENC (Environmental noise cancellation) for clear phone calls

Infrared in-ear detection: the music is automatically played/paused when earbuds inserted/removed

Tap control for easy operation

Personalize your settings and find more with the EDIFIER CONNECT APP

Ergonomic in-ear design with 3 pairs of ear tips ensures the comfort of long-time wearing

IP54-rated dust and water resistance for outdoor scenarios

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Parting Thoughts

Whether you’re on the go IRL or just perusing the information superhighway the Edifier Hecate GX07 Earbuds will keep you cranking out tunes. Throw in Active Noise Cancelling and an IP54 rating and you’ll be gleaming the cube in no time flat. Solid across the board.

Where to buy the EDIFIER HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds

The EDIFIER HECATE GX07 Wireless Gaming Earbuds start at $149.99 and come in two color options- Grey and Black. The earbuds are available for purchase from Amazon.