Edifier, a renowned name in audio technology, brings you the W820NB Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones ($80), a powerful combination of superior sound quality and cutting-edge features.

Designed to provide an immersive listening experience, these headphones are perfect for music enthusiasts, frequent travelers, and anyone seeking high-quality audio on the go.

The Edifier W820NB headphones are a sleek and comfortable audio accessory that wraps around your ears, enveloping you in rich, immersive sound. With soft, plush ear cups and an adjustable headband, these headphones provide a snug and customized fit for hours of comfortable listening. The foldable design makes them portable and easy to carry, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music wherever you go.

Checking Edifier’s website you’ll find these come in four color options: Blue, Black, Gray, and White. But if you head to Amazon to purchase them, you’ll only find them in Black.

Features

Active Noise Cancelling technology for immersive and uninterrupted listening

Wireless Bluetooth connectivity for tangle-free convenience

Exceptional battery life of up to 49 hours (ANC off) for long-lasting performance

Hi-Fi sound quality with deep bass and clear, balanced audio

Intuitive on-ear controls and built-in microphone for easy operation and hands-free calling

The W820NB headphones feature advanced Active Noise Cancelling technology, which significantly reduces ambient noise, allowing you to focus on your music without distractions. Block out the hustle and bustle of your surroundings and immerse yourself in pure audio bliss.

Seamlessly connect to your devices via Bluetooth 5.0, eliminating the hassle of tangled wires. Enjoy wireless freedom while experiencing high-quality audio streaming from your smartphone, tablet, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

The W820NB boasts an impressive battery life of up to 49 hours (ANC off) on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted listening sessions. Even with ANC enabled you’re still getting upwards of 29 hours. Whether you’re on a long journey, a workday, or simply relaxing at home, these headphones will last throughout the day, keeping your music playing.

Experience audio excellence with the W820NB’s high-fidelity sound. The headphones deliver clear, balanced audio with deep bass and crisp highs, allowing you to enjoy your music in its full glory.

The W820NB features intuitive on-ear controls, allowing you to adjust volume, change tracks, and answer calls effortlessly. With built-in microphone functionality, you can take calls on the go without removing the headphones, ensuring convenience and uninterrupted communication.

The Edifier W820NB headphones are perfect for music lovers, frequent travelers, and audiophiles who value superior sound quality and immersive listening experiences.

Whether you’re commuting, working in a noisy environment, or simply enjoying your favorite tunes at home, the W820NB’s active noise cancellation and impressive battery life make them an excellent choice.

These headphones provide a wonderful blend of comfort, portability, and audio excellence for those seeking an elevated audio experience on the move.