Whether you’re moving out for the first time or have long since lived on your own, you know that you’re going to need some help keeping your pad clean. There are a range of options when it comes to vacuum cleaners from the cheapo Walmart vacs to the Dysons and others that range into the thousands. Unsurprisingly, this is an area where tech companies are moving into and using their years of creating high-quality, low-cost devices to make compelling options for those not looking for an established name brand.

Today, we have one of those up for review, the Eufy HomeVac S11. Eufy is a name you may not know, but they’re actually a sub-brand of Anker, a widely known and well-respected electronics accessory maker. I personally have about two dozen Anker products in my house ranging from chargers to batteries to cables and I swear by them. I previously reviewed the EufyCam E security system and I came away impressed. Read on to find out if the HomeVac S11 is equally impressive.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Build Quality and Accessories

The first thing you notice about the HomeVac S11 when taking it out of the box is just how well it is made and how many accessories come with it. Hard plastics and tight-fitting parts mean that the S11 will hold up to abuse over years of use. The clear canister slots perfectly into the main chamber of the vacuum so there’s never an issue with dirt escaping while you’re using the device. While you’d think that be a given, I have run into some other cheaper vacuums that have this issue.

We have the “Infinity” package in for review which means you get all the accessories. Those include two batteries, floor brush, metal hose, long crevice attachment, 2-in-1 crevice tool, mini motorized brush, extension hose, soft roller brush, wall mount, and AC adapter. If you opt for the cheaper package, you’ll lose out on the second battery and soft floor brush.

This is more than you’ll get with most other vacuum cleaners and I was pretty impressed at everything bundled for just $299 (though it can often be found cheaper).

Using the Eufy HomeVac S11

The barrier of entry with the HomeVac S11 is very low. Everything is very approachable and is easy to figure out just by looking at it. There’s a pretty in-depth set of instructions that come along if you do have any questions (like I did with the air filter).

Once I had the proper accessories snapped together, I was off and running and had my floor swept in about ten minutes. The entire process from unboxing to my floors being clean may have taken 20 minutes tops and that’s pretty incredible in my book. I snapped together the metal hose, floor brush, and battery and sat the rest to the side. Once I was done, I popped off the canister to empty the ridiculous amount of hair my dog produces, dumped it into the trash, and placed it back on the vacuum. All incredibly easy.

Really my only two issues with the HomeVac S11 are weight and a design flaw. The batteries are huge and add a bit of weight to the vacuum when you’re using it. I don’t mind that much because it gives you a ton of battery power and therefore, more time using the vacuum but it can be a bit straining.

Additionally, I think the inclusion of a tripper pull you have to keep holding down instead of an on/off toggle is an odd choice. I have a small apartment so it’s not a huge deal to hold down a trigger for eight straight minutes, but any longer and it would be. Plus, when you’re using different attachments and have the HomeVac in varied and weird positions, keeping the trigger held down can be challenging. We’d like to see this cleaned up in a future hardware revision to really round out the HomeVac S11.

After I was done cleaning the floor, I threw the HomeVac onto the wall mount, hooked up the battery to the charger, and was on my way. The entire process was as easy as it could be.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Conclusion

I like that Eufy really put some thought into the HomeVac S11. This is a complete package with all of the accessories most people would need and enough functionality to justify the cost. You’re not paying for a name brand like Dyson when you see $230 for a vacuum, you know you’re actually getting a $230 vacuum.

The accessories included in the Infinity package are, in my opinion, definitely worth it. Charging speeds aren’t great on the batteries so knowing that you have a second one ready to go when it dies in the middle of a job is a huge relief. It also means you don’t have to rush through your job and can take your time to get everything off the floor, not just do a quick pass. I found that the battery anxiety I often experience with my other vacuum was definitely gone and my floors were cleaner. This isn’t necessarily a positive of the HomeVac S11 itself, but definitely a reason to get the Infinity package over the base.

I’ll be recommending the Eufy HomeVac S11 to all my friends and I do to you as well. It’s easy to use, well-built and don’t break the bank at just over $200. Everyone is going to need a vacuum at one point or another so why not get one that’s going to last for a long time and get the job done every time you pull it off the charger?

You can grab the Eufy HomeVac S11 from Amazon.