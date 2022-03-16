EZVIZ C6 2K+ Smart Home Camera review

I had the chance to check out the EZVIZ C6 smart home camera. While EZVIZ has a full family of cameras for different needs, today we’ll look at the indoor camera designed for keeping tabs on pets and kids around the house.

After a few weeks with the camera I can confidently say that it does just about everything I expected it to and with very little trouble.

Design

EZVIZ has created a beautiful looking indoor camera that can fit right into your home. The only downside being that it is a wired camera and may also require an ethernet (depending on your wireless capabilities) to be able to operate. This can also be seen as an upside seeing that batteries will never be a problem for this camera and there are things that can be done to manage cords.

The C6 itself is a little bulky but not to the point where it is taking up too much room.

The camera has a very impressive video quality (2k resolution) and which lets you capture and see everything, be it daytime, nighttime, a fully lit living room, or stormy weather.

The camera also has an AI powered human and pet detection system. Other features present in the C6 are sleep mode, which shutters away the camera so you can have some alone time, two way talk, so you can talk back and forth with whoever is home with ease, and a MicroSD slot to store up to 256 GB of data.

The camera has an app that acts as a hub for all of the EZVIZ cameras installed in your house. We will touch more on that later but it can be used to access recordings and receive alerts when motion is detected by the built in AI system. Being paired with 360-degree view and 4x zoom, you will never miss out on anything happening without your supervision.

Installation

If you can set aside a couple minutes to plug in at most two cords, download an app, and scan a QR code, then you are fully capable of setting up this camera.

Once you get the app up and running you will have full control over what your camera does and when. There is nothing more to it other than finding a place in your living room to put it.

Depending on where you place it, you might want to elevate it. Included in the box is a mount should you want it to stand a little taller or add more stability to the camera.

Apps and Notifications

In terms of the app that is paired with the camera, it has just about everything you would expect it to have. It has a hub with all of your connected cameras. One can easily click on the one you desire and access a whole list of tabs that can be used with the camera.

Functions can range from activating sleep mode, recording, two way talk, or you can simply just watch the camera live and see what’s going on at home. You can also customize when you receive notifications in the app.

Usually people set it to send a notification when motion is detected which I personally think is the best way to go. I never had any problems with the notifications and felt it was a top-notch notification system.

Conclusion

Given the number of competitors in this field, this camera definitely delivered on my expectations.

I thoroughly enjoyed using the EZVIZ C6 and could definitely see myself using it as my own camera system. With its price tag of around $130 it falls on the less expensive end of security products that deliver quality and peace of mind.

Depending on what kind of security solution you are looking for EZVIZ is sure to have something in that space.