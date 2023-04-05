FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 Standing Desk review

The FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Standing Desk Q8 is a high-quality standing desk that features a large working surface, wireless charging for your phone, a large drawer, and memory presets for height.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 Standing Desk.

Noteworthy Features

The desk features a control panel with 4 memory presets and 2 charging ports (1 Type-A, 1 Type-C), allowing for easy customization and device charging.

Enjoy ample workspace and increased storage with a larger desk drawer.

Keep your power cords organized and safe with the built-in cable management system.

The desk’s anti-collision system ensures safety and prevents damage to the desk or belongings.

Effortlessly charge your devices with the built-in wireless charger.

The desk’s stable and durable C-Leg structure maximizes leg room for users.

Gallery























Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The dual-motor lifting system and enhanced structure provide stability at maximum capacity and the highest setting, ensuring the security of your belongings.

With a 3-stage design, the desk offers a wider height adjustment range of 24.0″ to 49.2″, making it compatible with most family members. Share a working space with other staff? You’ll have no issues with finding the right heights, whether sitting or standing.

Experience cable-free convenience with wireless charging capabilities that work with most devices. The under-desk cable management tray keeps cords in one place, preventing tangles.

An embedded 28.3” x 12.8” x 1.97” drawer provides extra storage space for office supplies, keeping them out of sight.

Crafted with natural bamboo strip and an ergonomic design, the desk is twice as durable as ordinary wood and features a lacquer coating that resists scratches, water, and insects.

The desk’s 55” x 28” working station offers ample space with a weight capacity of 220lbs, accommodating all your professional and entertainment equipment.

Easily reach your preferred height setting with the desk’s programmable height presets, perfect for multiple users.

With embedded USB charging ports (1 x USB Type-A, 1x Type-C), you can charge a wide variety of electronic devices, saving you from the mess and hassle of cords under your desk.

The anti-collision system can detect collisions before they occur, preventing any damage to your property during descent.

You can learn more about the FlexiSpot Comhar Pro Q8 Standing Desk and/or purchase yours for about $800.