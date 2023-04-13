Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories Reviews

GameSir G7 Controller review

Advertisements
4
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
The GameSir G7 controller is a nice, if not more affordable, alternative to some of the other wired options available for Xbox, especially those with official licensing.
Advertisements
By Scott Webster

The GameSir G7 is a wired controller design for and licensed by Microsft Xbox, however it can also work with Windows 10/11, too. Customization comes in a number of manners including swappable faceplates and software that lets users define actions, map buttons, and more.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the GameSir G7 Controller.

Noteworthy Features

  • Officially licensed by Xbox
  • Customizable, swappable faceplates
  • GameSir Nexus software allows for customization, mapping, and more
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Microphone mute button
  • 3m braided cable

Gallery

Listen to the Episode

<iframe height="200px" width="100%" frameborder="no" scrolling="no" seamless src="https://player.simplecast.com/d8259328-85d2-4905-9da3-1f05cfb3f81b?dark=false"></iframe>

Thoughts and Conclusion

The GameSir G7 controller is a nice, if not more affordable, alternative to some of the other wired options available for Xbox, especially those with official licensing.

We like the various customization features including the extra faceplate that comes in the box. There’s plenty of control over how the buttons work, their respective modes, and we always appreciate when there are extra buttons to configure.

Also helpful is the ability to create user profiles. This is handy when you split time with your gaming accessories and don’t want to spend time re-mapping everything.

Response rates are very good and from everything we can see and feel, this operates as good, if not better, than official controllers we’ve used.

You can learn more about the GameSir G7 Controller and/or purchase yours for about $45.

Related

Twinkly Flex review

Accessories Reviews
The Twinkly Flex is a flexible LED tube that...
Read more

Rise Garden Personal Indoor Garden review

Accessories Reviews
The Rise Garden Personal Garden is a vertical hydroponic...
Read more

GravaStar Supernova

Accessories Reviews
The GravaStar Supernova is a unique and innovative Bluetooth...
Read more

Powerness Solar Generator 300 review

Accessories Reviews
The Powerness Solar Generator 300 is the perfect companion for your next camping trip, tailgate outing, or power outage. It offers a variety of ways to charge up your devices and a cheap and convenient way to fill up the portable power station by using the included solar panels.
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

GameSir G7 Controller review

Accessories Reviews
The GameSir G7 is a wired controller design for and licensed by Microsft Xbox, however it can also work with Windows 10/11,...
Read more

Podcast: Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker

Podcast
Check out episode 421 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker. About the Tribit AquaEase Shower...
Read more

Vivo X Fold 2 officially arriving on 20th April in China alongside with Vivo X Flip and Pad 2

News and Rumors
Vivo officially teases the first look of the Vivo X Fold 2 foldable smartphone a week ago and now the firm confirmed...
Read more

Twinkly Flex review

Accessories Reviews
The Twinkly Flex is a flexible LED tube that can be shaped and bent in seemingly endless ways. Available in 2m and...
Read more

Podcast: Honeydew Sleep Pillows

Podcast
Check out episode 420 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Honeydew Sleep Pillows. About the Honeydew Sleep Pillows
Read more

Rise Garden Personal Indoor Garden review

Accessories Reviews
The Rise Garden Personal Garden is a vertical hydroponic gardening system that allows you to grow fresh herbs, vegetables, and fruits indoors,...
Read more
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

GameSir G7 Controller review

The GameSir G7 is a wired controller design for and licensed by Microsft Xbox, however it can also work with Windows 10/11,...

Podcast: Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker

©