GameSir G7 Controller review

The GameSir G7 is a wired controller design for and licensed by Microsft Xbox, however it can also work with Windows 10/11, too. Customization comes in a number of manners including swappable faceplates and software that lets users define actions, map buttons, and more.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the GameSir G7 Controller.

Noteworthy Features

Officially licensed by Xbox

Customizable, swappable faceplates

GameSir Nexus software allows for customization, mapping, and more

3.5mm headphone jack

Microphone mute button

3m braided cable

Listen to the Episode

<iframe height="200px" width="100%" frameborder="no" scrolling="no" seamless src="https://player.simplecast.com/d8259328-85d2-4905-9da3-1f05cfb3f81b?dark=false"></iframe>

Thoughts and Conclusion

The GameSir G7 controller is a nice, if not more affordable, alternative to some of the other wired options available for Xbox, especially those with official licensing.

We like the various customization features including the extra faceplate that comes in the box. There’s plenty of control over how the buttons work, their respective modes, and we always appreciate when there are extra buttons to configure.

Also helpful is the ability to create user profiles. This is handy when you split time with your gaming accessories and don’t want to spend time re-mapping everything.

Response rates are very good and from everything we can see and feel, this operates as good, if not better, than official controllers we’ve used.

You can learn more about the GameSir G7 Controller and/or purchase yours for about $45.