The Gourmia Foodstation 5-in-1 allows you to bring your outdoor BBQing inside. This smokeless grill features a bottom heated grate for the taste, texture, and grill marks on all your favorite grilled food items. The Gourmia Foodstation gets up to 510 degrees and allows you to grill, air fry, bake, roast, and dehydrate your food. Air frying is accomplished with a 6-quart air frying basket.

This indoor grill checks off some creature comforts as well. It uses a glass lid for easy at-a-glance monitoring. The drip tray, grill grate, and air frying basket are removable, nonstick, and dishwasher safe. The grill will prompt you to add food and turn it halfway through. With four heat settings, you are sure to get the heat you need for the food you desire. Listen to or watch our review to find out what we think of the Gourmia Foodstation 5-in-1.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.