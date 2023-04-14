Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 review

The Govee Enbrighten TV Backlight T2 is a smart LED strip designed to enhance your TV viewing experience by adding ambient backlighting to your TV screen.

Noteworthy Features

The Govee Enbrighten TV Backlight T2 offers a wide range of colors and brightness levels, allowing you to adjust the backlight to match your mood or the ambiance of the room.

The T2 is easy to install and comes with a strong adhesive tape that allows you to attach the LED strip to the back of your TV or monitor.

The T2 can sync with the beat of your music or the sound effects of your movies and TV shows, creating a dynamic and immersive viewing experience.

You can control the T2 using the Govee app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. The app offers a range of customization options, including color, brightness, and special effects.

The T2 is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control the backlight using voice commands.

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The LED strip is easy to install and can be attached to the back of your TV with adhesive tape. Once installed, it can be controlled using a remote control or through the Govee Home app, which is available on both iOS and Android.

The Enbrighten TV Backlight T2 uses RGB LED lights, which can display over 16 million colors, and can also be set to different lighting modes, including dynamic, static, and custom modes. The LED strip also features a built-in microphone, which allows the lights to react to the sound coming from your TV. This means that the lights can change color and brightness based on the volume and frequency of the sound.

The Enbrighten TV Backlight T2 is compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control the lights using your voice. The LED strip also features a timer function, which can be used to turn the lights on and off at specific times.

The Govee Enbrighten TV Backlight T2 is a great product for anyone looking to add some extra ambiance to their TV viewing experience. It’s easy to install, can be controlled using a remote or app, and features a range of different lighting modes and colors to choose from.

You can learn more about the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 and/or purchase yours for about $140.