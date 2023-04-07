Advertisements
Reviews

GravaStar Alpha 65 review

4
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
If you're looking for a fast and efficient charger that's easy to take with you on-the-go, the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN Fast Charger could be a great option. It's priced in line with other chargers of its type plus it looks really cool, too. It makes for a fun gift for that person who seems to have everything.
By Scott Webster

The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN Fast Charger is a charger that uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to provide fast and efficient charging for your devices, up to three at once.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the GravaStar Alpha 65.

Noteworthy Features

  • Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology
  • 65W maximum output power
  • USB-C port supports USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 and Quick Charge (QC) 3.0 for fast and efficient charging
  • Compact and portable design
  • Equipped with over-current protection, over-voltage protection, short-circuit protection, and over-temperature protection to keep your devices safe while they are charging.

Gallery

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The charger is equipped with a USB-C port and has a maximum output power of 65W, making it capable of charging a wide range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other USB-C devices. It features USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 and Quick Charge (QC) 3.0, which are two fast charging technologies that enable faster charging times for compatible devices.

One of the key features of this charger is its compact and portable design, which makes it easy to take with you on-the-go. The Alpha65 has a foldable plug, which helps to reduce its size even further, and it also comes with a carrying case for added convenience.

The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN Fast Charger is also equipped with various safety features, including over-current protection, over-voltage protection, short-circuit protection, and over-temperature protection, which help to keep your devices safe while they are charging.

If you’re looking for a fast and efficient charger that’s easy to take with you on-the-go, the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN Fast Charger could be a great option. It’s priced in line with other chargers of its type plus it looks really cool, too. It makes for a fun gift for that person who seems to have everything.

You can learn more about the GravaStar Alpha 65 and/or purchase yours for about $60.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

