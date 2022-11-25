In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the GravaStar Sirius P5. Are these sci-fi and future tech-inspired earbuds worthy of your time and/or money? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the Sirius P5?

The GravaStar Sirius P5 is a pair of wireless earbuds available in a variety of cool, mech-inspired designs. They’re well-rounded and feature a decent amount of specs for the price. But to be sure, you’ll pay a slight premium for their aesthetics.

Features

Three interchangeable shells

Qualcomm aptX support

40 hours of playtime, including the case

Bluetooth 5.2

12mm dynamic drivers

IPX4 rating

Multipoint connectivity

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

Keeping with GravaStar’s unique design language, the Sirius P5 are a well-rounded pair of earbuds with great battery life. The three interchangeable cases are distinct from each other and let the user swap up the look in a matter of seconds. Audio quality is solid and the IPX4 rating is always welcome.

Like other products in its lineup, these are a fun option for people who like to be seen with cool and interesting things.

Where to Buy GravaStar Sirius P5

You can learn more about the Sirius P5 and its various options at GravaStar’s website where you can order it for as low as $70. Or, pick up the combo box and get three designs for about $130.