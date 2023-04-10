The GravaStar Supernova is a unique and innovative Bluetooth speaker designed to resemble a spacecraft. It boasts a sleek and futuristic design, with a solid build quality and high-quality sound output.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the GravaStar Supernova.

Noteworthy Features

Weighs 2.2lbs

Available in black and white color options

Customizable LED light effects

Constructed from metallic and zinc

Mecha robot design with slight articulation in legs

Gallery























Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The GravaStar Supernova is a unique and visually striking Bluetooth speaker that stands out with its futuristic design. It features an all-metal shell with a sleek, polished finish and a geometric design that resembles a mini spaceship. The Supernova has a powerful sound quality with a 20W dual driver, delivering crisp and clear audio even at high volumes. It also has a built-in passive bass radiator, providing a full-bodied sound experience.

The speaker comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, ensuring a stable and efficient connection to your device. The Supernova has a long-lasting battery life, providing up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also has a built-in microphone, allowing for hands-free calling and voice assistant activation.

In addition to its sound quality, the GravaStar Supernova doubles as a cool decorative piece for your home or office. The unique design and LED lighting options make it an attention-grabbing centerpiece. The Supernova features adjustable LED lighting, allowing you to customize the color and intensity of the light to fit your mood or environment.

The GravaStar Supernova Bluetooth speaker is a great choice for those looking for a powerful and visually impressive speaker with a unique design. Its combination of excellent sound quality, long battery life, and cool LED lighting make it a standout option for any music lover or sci-fi fan.

You’ll pay a little more for this one if you’re only concerned about sound and specs, but we think it’s worth the extra money for killer visuals.

You can learn more about the GravaStar Supernova and/or purchase yours for about $180.