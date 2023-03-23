Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories Reviews

Review: iClever BTH19 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones

3.8
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery
Audio
By Scott Webster

The iClever BTH19 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones are a pair of wireless headphones with a unique cat ear design. Offered in two color options, these are more about the design and aesthetics than the sound quality.

Read on to learn more or [check out the podcast]() (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the iClever BTH19 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones.

Noteworthy Features

  • Wireless Connectivity: The headphones connect wirelessly to any Bluetooth-enabled device up to 33 feet of range.
  • Built-In Microphone: The headphones have a built-in microphone that enables you to take phone calls or use voice commands with your connected device.
  • Adjustable Ear Cups: The ear cups are padded for comfort and noise isolation, and they can be adjusted to fit a variety of head sizes.
  • LED Lights: The cat ears have built-in LED lights that can be turned on or off with the touch of a button; they can be set to pulse to the beat of your music.
  • Long Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of continuous use, and they can be charged quickly with the included USB cable.
  • Stylish: Unique design that is sure to stand out in a crowd, making them a great option for anyone who wants to add a little fun and flair to their music listening experience.

Gallery

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Thoughts and Conclusion

The iClever Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones BTH19 are a popular and unique set of headphones that are designed to resemble cat ears. They have a sleek and stylish design that is sure to stand out in a crowd, making them a great option for anyone who wants to add a little fun and flair to their music listening experience.

The iClever Cat Ear Headphones connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. They have a range of up to 33 feet, so you can move around without worrying about losing your connection.

The headphones are equipped with high-quality speakers that deliver clear and powerful sound, and they also have a built-in microphone that allows you to take phone calls or use voice commands with your connected device. The ear cups are padded for comfort and noise isolation, and they can be adjusted to fit a variety of head sizes.

One of the standout features of the iClever Cat Ear Headphones is the LED lights that are built into the cat ears. These lights can be turned on or off with the touch of a button, and they can even be set to pulse to the beat of your music.

Summarily, the iClever Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones BTH19 are a fun and functional set of headphones that are sure to turn heads. They offer great sound quality, wireless connectivity, and a unique design that is perfect for anyone who loves cats or wants to add a little personality to their music listening experience.

You can learn more about the iClever BTH19 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones and/or purchase yours for about $40.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

