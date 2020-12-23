iLive Bluetooth Tailgate Party Speaker review (Video)

Way back before the pandemic people used to gather in groups to celebrate or hang out for sporting events. Known as parties, many of them took place in parking lots ahead of a football game.

Today we still gather in smaller groups, sometimes in back yards or driveways to enjoy friends and family. Music is a key part of getting together and having the right speaker can be instrumental to a good time.

While you can spend hundreds of dollars on a lavish high-end speaker, it’s not necessary. In fact, the iLive Bluetooth Tailgate Party Speaker is an affordable way of providing decent audio from all sorts of sources.

What is the iLive Bluetooth Tailgate Party Speaker?

A portable Bluetooth speaker that allows for music from Bluetooth, a 3.5mm auxiliary source, FM radio, and more. It’s priced to move at around $70 and does a good job of filling a room or medium-sized space with respectable sound.

Standout Features

60 Foot Range

Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity

Retractable Handle and Wheels

LED Lights

6 Hour Playback Per Charge

Where to Buy the iLive Bluetooth Tailgate Party Speaker

You can learn more about the iLive Bluetooth Tailgate Party Speaker at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available for purchase at $70.