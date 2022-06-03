The Serenity Bluetooth sleep mask from Jabees is a 2-in-1 product. It serves as your nighttime over-the-face sleep mask and, at the same time, provides you with comforting music from your phone.

The Serenity mask offers a comfortable design that will block out 100% of the light in your environment without providing unnecessary pressure on your face and head.

It comes with a USB-C charging cable as well as three different size ear tips as well as a user’s manual. It’s really quite a simple product, and if you’re looking for methods to improve your sleep, you may be headed in the right direction with the Serenity sleep mask. With a retail price of only $39.99 on both Amazon and the Jabees website, it’s definitely worth a shot.

First Impression

The sleep mask is made of soft memory foam, plush suede and canvas-like material. It really does a fantastic job of making it feel like it isn’t even there while you’re getting that important rest.

The tech part of the mask is very bare-bones so that you can remove the electronics to wash the mask. There’s a couple of pockets within the mask where Jabees has hidden the main component/battery pack of the headphones as well as the wires to the earbuds themselves.

With a charge and a single flip of a switch on the battery pack, the Serenity sleep mask is instantly ready to pair with your device.

The earbuds are very small with silicon tips so that you don’t have to worry about the discomfort of sleeping with headphones. If you’ve experienced this, you know how much of a pain it can be.

The Serenity is very large, so when it wraps around your head it also partially covers your ears with the memory foam padding. This is welcome additional comfort for the side-sleepers out there.

With such a simple design, I did worry about the quality of audio from the Serenity mask. I imagined it would be hard to pack anything too powerful into a design like this. Regardless, it seems Jabees has included some nice features, including playback control buttons on the front of the mask, up to 11 hours of playback time, and a Multipoint Bluetooth 5.0 connection. This last detail allows you to pair with two devices at a time so you can take turns sharing the mask with your spouse.

Comfort

There is no doubt that the sleep mask is comfortable. No matter what side of your head you lay on the pillow, it’s not going to be bothersome.

At times it can be a little bit warm, especially if you aren’t getting much airflow around you, but that’s honestly my only complaint as far as comfortability goes.

The mask has a unique contoured design on the inside which relieves the pressure on your eyes and the Velcro strap makes it pretty simple to set the mask to whatever size you want for the perfect fit.

Noticeably, the mask is pretty lightweight for what it is and the inside material is gentle on your skin while aiding in keeping your head cool while you sleep.

With extremely small earbuds and a design that wraps over your ears, there were no problems when laying on my side with the earbuds in. It never felt that there was any added pressure and I never woke up with an earache.

I toss and turn significantly in my sleep, so most nights I woke up with the mask completely removed or the earbuds pulled out of my ears. If you need the mask to stay on while you’re asleep and until you wake up then it may be necessary to adjust the Velcro strap a bit tighter.

Sound Quality

I must say I was quite surprised by the quality of the audio produced by the 6mm drivers of the Serenity’s earbuds. It’s not going to blow you away with its bass, so don’t expect too much there. But keeping in mind that it’s only $40, I think the audio is as clear and as smooth as you could ask for.

Quite honestly, I don’t feel the need for the most breathtaking music experience out of this product; however, Jabees totally delivers some impressive tone quality and depth.

Thus far, in the first few weeks, the Bluetooth connection has remained solid. I never have to worry about my listening experience being disrupted by connection interference.

As far as I’m concerned, if you just want to get a solid nap in with some relaxing music to guide you there, the Serenity has everything you’ll need.

You can learn more about the Serenity sleep mask through Jabee’s website where it’s available to purchase. You can also find it at Amazon, too, for about $40.