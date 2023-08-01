If you’re in search of a new pair of headphones to meet your work-from-home (WFH) or work-from-office (WFO) needs, look no further than the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex. This portable wireless headset offers professional-grade features such as personalized active noise cancellation and customizable sound profiles, catering to individual preferences.

In this review, we’ll delve into its specifications, design and build, audio performance, call quality, battery life, and overall verdict.

Design

The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex is an on-ear headset that weighs a mere 136g/4.8oz, ensuring comfort during extended wear. Its design prioritizes user comfort with Jabra’s Air Comfort technology, featuring ultra-soft perforated foam layers inside the cushioned headband and flexible, rotating ergonomic earcups.

This design not only provides a gentle cushioning effect but also alleviates pressure on the head. The only negative on the comfort is that during extended sessions I found the material used on the earcups to be pretty hot. I had to frequently give myself a rest to let things cool down.

The earcups host intuitive buttons for easy control, including power, active noise cancellation (ANC), volume adjustment, voice control, and music playback. The headset also includes a proximity sensor that automatically pauses music playback when the earcups are removed. Its portability is enhanced by a sleek carrying case, and the folding mechanism works smoothly without any construction issues.

Audio Performance and Call Quality

The sound quality of the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex is impressive. It offers various customization options through the Jabra Sound+ app, including a personalized hearing test that adjusts the speaker output according to your hearing frequencies. The app also allows you to customize the level of ANC using a convenient slider, and a HearThrough mode enables you to hear external sounds through the headset’s microphones.

The app provides pre-set music profiles, and you can even create your own customized settings. The built-in microphone, positioned close to the mouth, ensures excellent sound quality for video calls and enhances the overall audio experience.

Battery Life

Jabra claims that the Evolve2 65 Flex has a battery life of up to 21 hours with ANC enabled during music playback. In testing, this estimate proves accurate, with the headset maintaining a 90% charge after two and a half days of occasional use involving music listening and phone calls.

The impressive battery life ensures long-lasting performance without the need for frequent recharging. Even more impressive is that the company includes a great wireless charger in the box for the Evolve2 65 Flex. The headset does a nice balancing act to be mounted on the charger that lets you know that Jabra had this in mind from the moment the design process began.

Pricing

Priced at $330, the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex falls on the higher end of the price spectrum. However, it offers a stylish and professional-grade headset that guarantees clear communication and allows for an immersive experience free from background distractions. The ANC feature and high-quality audio drivers enhance the overall user experience, making it a worthwhile investment for those seeking top-notch performance in their audio equipment.

Conclusion

The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex proves to be a reliable and feature-rich wireless headset suitable for both hybrid workers and virtual meeting enthusiasts. Its personalized active noise cancellation, customizable sound profiles, comfortable design, excellent call quality, and impressive battery life make it a standout choice in the market. Though the price may be steep, the Evolve2 65 Flex’s performance justifies the investment for those seeking a high-quality audio experience in their professional and personal lives.